Preview: Hamburger SV vs FC Koln - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 12 Mar 2026 23:58

Desperate to distance themselves from the chasing pack in the Bundesliga's relegation battle, FC Koln will head to Volksparkstadion to take on fellow promoted side Hamburger SV on Saturday.

HSV are hoping to build on their win last time out, while the Billy Goats will be looking for their first win in six games this weekend.

Match preview

Hamburger finished runners-up behind their opponents in last season's 2.Bundesliga campaign, but they come into this clash in a considerably more comfortable position in the top flight.

Last Saturday, Merlin Polzin's men came from behind to beat Wolfsburg 2-1 on the road, thanks to penalties either side of half time from Tottenham Hotspur loanee Luka Vuskovic and Jean-Luc Dompe that rendered Christian Eriksen's opening spotkick meaningless.

That triumph lifted HSV up to 10th in the table, where their tally of 29 points has them five clear of the bottom three with nine games to play.

Fans of the hosts will head to Volksparkstadion keen to see their team solidify their Bundesliga status with another victory this weekend, though the more cautious amongst the support will be wary that the club have won just once on their own turf in 2026, losing twice and drawing twice.

Additionally, Hamburger have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last five outings, a stretch that goes back more than a month, and considering that only St Pauli and Heidenheim have scored fewer in the spots from 10th down, Polzin's side will need to be solid defensively to prevail.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Meanwhile, Koln lifted the 2024-25 2.Bundesliga title and started 2025-26 strongly, but their struggles in recent weeks have left the club at serious risk of relegation this term.

Lukas Kwasniok's side were beaten 2-1 by Borussia Dortmund most recently, and while that result was not unexpected, it extended their ongoing winless run - which features four defeats - to five games.

Such a dire return has left the Billy Goats 14th in the top flight with 24 points to their name, a total that puts them level with 15th-placed Mainz 05 and 16th-placed St Pauli in the division's relegation playoff spot.

Desperate to claw themselves away from their demotion rivals on Saturday, the visitors would do well to avoid looking at their record on the road this season, given that they have won just twice away from home in the league, and are currently without a travelling victory since early October.

Three points this weekend could see Koln leapfrog both Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach to move up to 12th, but considering that they have lost four of their last five away games, even a draw would be a major positive.

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

Team News

© Imago / Noah Wedel

Hamburger will be light up top this weekend without a number of forwards, including left wingers Albert Gronbaek and Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit, who are dealing with respective thigh and ankle injuries, as well as striker Yussuf Poulsen, who has a hamstring injury.

In their absence, Ransford Konigsdorffer looks set to start at centre-forward, supported by loanee Philip Otele and Jean-Luc Dompe from out wide.

Elsewhere, versatile midfielder Nicolas Capaldo - who has often featured in defence - is sidelined with an abdominal problem, while right wing-back Bakery Jatta has a hamstring issue, so expect to see Warmed Omari, Luka Vuskovic and Jordan Torunarigha in the backline, flanked by William Mikelbrencis and Miro Muheim.

As for Koln, they are missing centre-backs Timo Hubers and Luca Kilian due to knee injuries, as well as Joel Schmied with a muscle issue, and their defensive woes have been compounded by a suspension for Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, who was sent off against Dortmund.

Looking to fill the gaps this weekend, Kwasniok may line up with Rav van den Berg and Cenk Ozkacar at the heart of his backline, and with right wing-back Sebastian Sebulonsen out with a muscular injury, Tom Krauss and Kristoffer Lund could start at full-back.

Elsewhere, wingers Jan Thielmann and Alessio Castro-Montes are both set to sit out on Saturday due to muscle injuries of their own, while midfielder Denis Huseinbasic has a hip issue, though Said El Mala, Jakub Kaminski and Linton Maina should start ahead of a double pivot featuring Isak Bergmann Johannesson and Eric Martel.

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Omari, Vuskovic, Torunarigha; Mikelbrencis, Lokonga, Remberg, Muheim; Otele, Konigsdorffer, Dompe

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Krauss, Van den Berg, Ozkacar, Lund; Johannesson, Martel; Maina, Kaminski, El Mala; Ache

We say: Hamburger SV 1-1 FC Koln

Hamburger are in better form than their opponents, but they are by no means enjoying a strong spell at the moment, having won just one of their last four games.

Koln will be growing increasingly desperate, and considering HSV's defensive frailty of late, they could escape with a point this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.