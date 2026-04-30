Preview: Ajax vs. PSV Eindhoven - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Apr 2026 16:04 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 16:27

Aiming to end their four-match winless run in De Topper, Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven travel to Ajax for Saturday’s round 32 fixture at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Peter Bosz’s side came within minutes of success in the reverse fixture in Eindhoven, only to concede an 88th-minute equaliser, and the league winners aim to end their three-year wait for victory and scupper the Amsterdam outfit’s European ambitions.

Match preview

When Ajax fell to a 5-2 beatdown at the hands of their fierce rivals in October 2023, few would have predicted the unbeaten run that was to follow.

Managed by Hedwiges Maduro at the time, De Joden’s defeat in Eindhoven marked their sixth consecutive disappointment in this fixture, but the Amsterdam outfit have since turned things around, with six straight defeats giving way to an unbeaten streak.

Two of those matches have been wins, sandwiched between two score draws, the latter of which saw Oscar Gloukh score an 88th-minute leveller, seven minutes after Yarek Gasiorowski thought he had netted the game’s deciding goal.

Now aiming to extend their unbeaten sequence to six for the first time since a seven-match streak between March 2019 and February 2021, an Ajax side now managed by Oscar Garcia seek a positive De Topper result on Saturday.

Joint top of the form table across the past five rounds, during which they have earned 10 points, maximum points at least keep them in fourth spot ahead of in-form FC Twente on goal difference if Twente also beat AZ Alkmaar, while NEC dropping points against Telstar could see the Amsterdam giants leapfrog the Nijmegen-based club into third in the Eredivisie table.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

PSV do not enter gameweek 32 in any danger of losing their position or in any jeopardy, with their 27th title already sewn up; however, Bosz’s team are chasing a first De Topper success in three years.

The Peasants’ last win came in Bosz’s first derby as PSV boss, when he guided the Eindhoven giants to a stunning 5-2 success.

Since that victory, though, PSV have tried but been unsuccessful, losing two and drawing as many against Ajax.

While they have nothing to play for, having sealed a third consecutive league title, Bosz, a former Ajax head coach, bids to finally get the better of old friends and end the away side’s three-year wait for a win over the Amsterdam giants.

PSV have reason to be optimistic ahead of Saturday’s trip, given their strong away record, which reads 13 wins in 15 matches, even if travelling fans will point to both away losses coming in their most recent five matches on the road: a 2-1 defeat to FC Volendam and a 3-1 reverse at Telstar, both relegation-threatened sides.

Seeking consecutive league wins on the road for the first time since claiming 11 on the spin between August and February, the Eindhoven outfit, whose last win at the Johan Cruyff Arena came in November 2022, strive to end their four-year wait for success at the home of their fiercest top-flight rivals.

Ajax Eredivisie form:

L

W

D

L

W

W

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

W

L

L

W

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Although Mika Godts appeared to be carrying an injury last time out, he is expected to participate in De Topper without any issues.

Godts leads the way with 16 league goals for the Amsterdam heavyweights — only Feyenoord’s Ayase Ueda (25) has more in the Eredivisie — including four match-deciding goals, while his 11 assists underline his dual threat.

Gloukh and Wout Weghorst’s contributions cannot be overlooked, as the pair are the only Ajax players in double figures for goal involvements this season, tallying 12 and 11, respectively, heading into Saturday’s showdown.

However, the hosts are without an injured quartet this weekend: Davy Klaassen (knee), Kian Fitz-Jim (shoulder), Oleksandr Zinchenko (knee) and Vitezslav Jaros (knee) are all sidelined.

While Nick Olij made his debut in last week’s win over PEC Zwolle, Matej Kovar is likely to return between the sticks for the Eindhoven giants.

One player expected to start is Esmir Bajraktarevic, who was involved in five of the Peasants’ six goals last time out, four of which were direct involvements, taking the young Bosnian to eight goal contributions in the Eredivisie.

Only Feyenoord’s Ueda has scored more game-clinching goals than Ricardo Pepi, with the USMNT forward’s five coming from 13 goals overall, and he seeks to add to that return in Amsterdam.

Ivan Perisic will miss out due to suspension, while Alassane Plea, Jerdy Schouten, Sergino Dest, Anass Salah-Eddine and Ruben van Bommel are sidelined with injuries, and the team will assess Ismael Saibari’s muscle complaint before Saturday’s fixture.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Paes; Gaaei, Sutalo, Baas, Rosa; Gloukh, Regeer, Mokio; Berghuis, Weghorst, Godts

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Sildillia, Flamingo, Gasiorowski, Junior; Veerman, Van den Berg; Bajraktarevic, Til, Driouech; Pepi

We say: Ajax 2-2 PSV Eindhoven

While Saibari could miss out and Perisic is suspended, there is enough attacking form and individual quality on both sides to expect goals at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Saturday’s De Topper has all the makings of a chaotic, chance-filled contest, with neither Ajax nor PSV short of confidence in the final third.

Ajax’s push for Europe and PSV’s desire to end their long wait for victory in this fixture could combine to produce a breathless game full of goals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.