Chelsea lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Enzo Fernandez position explained

By Ben Knapton | 10 Apr 2026 17:27 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 17:34

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has confirmed that Enzo Fernandez will remain absent for Sunday's Premier League battle with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentina international was slapped with a two-game internal suspension for hinting at interest in a move to Real Madrid, serving half of that ban in the 7-0 FA Cup slaughter of Port Vale.

Rosenior has revealed that Fernandez has apologised for his remarks, and the pair still possess a strong relationship, but the midfielder must still complete his punishment this weekend.

Fernandez will be one of seven Chelsea absentees alongside Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), Reece James (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (groin) and Trevoh Chalobah (ankle), but Benoit Badiashile might return from an illness.

Romeo Lavia and Andrey Santos formed the midfield pairing against Port Vale with Fernandez absent, but Moises Caicedo will almost certainly come back into the XI here, most likely at the former's expense.

Alejandro Garnacho's goal off the bench against Port Vale is unlikely to earn him a spot in the side, though, as Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Estevao Willian and Joao Pedro form the offensive quartet once more.

Marc Cucurella for Jorrel Hato should be the only rearguard alteration that Rosenior makes, as Tosin Adarabioyo wins the battle with Mamadou Sarr to start against his old employers.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Adarabioyo, Cucurella; Santos, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Estevao; Pedro

> Click here to see how Man City could line up for this clash