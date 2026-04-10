Man City transfer news: Surprise Premier League rival now joins race to sign forgotten £27m player

By Lewis Blain | 10 Apr 2026 13:34

Manchester City could be set for an unexpected summer battle over one of their fringe players, with interest growing from across the Premier League.

Several clubs are circling as they look to take advantage of an uncertain situation at the Etihad Stadium, with first-team opportunities limited, the player in question is increasingly open to a move in search of regular football.

Now, a new contender has emerged and one who could yet shake up the race for James Trafford.

Leeds United join transfer race to sign Man City's James Trafford

© Imago / Sportimage

Leeds United have entered the race to sign Trafford, with the promise of regular first-team football a key part of their pitch, per FourFourTwo.

The England international is attracting widespread interest, with Newcastle United also monitoring his situation after previously coming close to signing him. Trafford ultimately opted to join City instead, but opportunities have since been limited.

Leeds’ interest is driven by uncertainty in their goalkeeping department, with multiple changes expected this summer. Should they retain their Premier League status, Trafford would likely be offered the No.1 role at Elland Road.

James Trafford has endured a forgetful return to Man City

© Imago / News Images

After arriving at the Etihad with high expectations, Trafford has struggled to establish himself as Pep Guardiola’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Despite initially being handed the No.1 shirt, his position was quickly overtaken by fellow arrival Gianluigi Donnarumma, limiting Trafford’s involvement largely to cup competitions. The lack of consistent minutes has stalled his momentum following an impressive spell with Burnley.

With just a handful of appearances this season, the 23-year-old is now expected to consider his options, prioritising a move that guarantees regular playing time.

Leeds landing James Trafford over Premier League rivals would be a surprise

© Iconsport / SPI

While Leeds can offer minutes, they may struggle to compete with the pull of more established Premier League sides, as clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa - both linked with goalkeeping changes - could present more attractive sporting projects.

For Trafford, the decision may come down to immediate opportunity versus long-term ambition. Leeds could perhaps offer the chance to be a clear No.1, but other suitors may provide a higher level of competition and European prospects.

As things stand, Leeds’ presence in the race adds an intriguing twist but they may still have work to do to convince Trafford they are the right next step in his career.