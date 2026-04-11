Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matthew Cooper | 11 Apr 2026 11:58

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to pick up an important victory when they travel to Sunderland on Sunday.

The visitors slipped into the relegation zone after rivals West Ham United thumped Wolves 4-0 on Friday, leaving Roberto De Zerbi's side two points from safety with a game in hand.

The hosts, meanwhile, currently sit 11th in the Premier League table and have enjoyed an impressive first season back in the top flight.

Here, Sports Mole details how to watch the contest.

What time does Sunderland vs. Tottenham kick off?

The match will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Sunderland vs. Tottenham being played?

The match is being played at the Stadium of Light, which is one of the biggest grounds in the UK with a capacity of around 49,000.

This will be Tottenham's first trip to the ground since 2017 and they are unbeaten in their last seven matches there.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Tottenham in the UK

TV channels

Sunderland vs. Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Online streaming

There will also be the option to stream the match live in the UK via Sky Go, Virgin TV Go and EE TV if you have a Sky Sports subscription.

You can also purchase a NOW TV subscription to watch the match, with daily and monthly options available for £14.99 and £34.99 respectively.

Highlights

Highlights will be available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and the official channels of both clubs, while Match of the Day will also broadcast highlights on BBC One from 10:45pm on Sunday.

What is at stake for Sunderland and Tottenham?

Tottenham are in real danger of getting relegated for the first time since 1977 this season and they have given De Zerbi just seven games to save them.

The former Brighton boss returns to the Premier League after a volatile spell in charge of Marseille, where he guided them to a second-place finish in his first season before being sacked midway through his second with the club fourth in Ligue 1 and eliminated from the Champions League.

De Zerbi takes charge of a side that has not won a league game in 2026 and is struggling with an injury crisis, with the likes of James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus currently sidelined.

Sunderland, meanwhile, head into this game off the back of a huge 2-1 win over rivals Newcastle United in the Tyne-Wear derby.

However, Regis Le Bris's side have lost their last three home games and will be keen to avoid a fourth consecutive home league defeat for the first time since September 2017.

Sunderland are just three points off seventh-placed Brentford and there is still a chance that they could qualify for Europe this season.