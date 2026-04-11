Team News: Sunderland vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 11 Apr 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 14:00

The Stadium of Light hosts Roberto De Zerbi's second Premier League debut on Sunday afternoon, as Tottenham Hotspur head north to battle Sunderland.

The Lilywhites remain just a point above the relegation zone in the Premier League table, while the Black Cats sit 13 points better off and are still dreaming the European dream.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Sunderland and Tottenham.

SUNDERLAND

Out: Nilson Angulo (unspecified), Bertrand Traore (knee), Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Daniel Ballard (hamstring) Romaine Mundle (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Geertruida, O'Nien, Alderete, Hume; Sadiki, Xhaka, Diarra; Rigg, Brobbey, Talbi

TOTTENHAM

Out: Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Guglielmo Vicario (hernia), Ben Davies (ankle), Wilson Odobert (knee), Yves Bissouma (muscle)

Doubtful: Mathys Tel (knock), Pape Sarr (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Gray; Tel, Simons, Richarlison; Solanke