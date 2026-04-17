Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Everton: Hugo Ekitike update, Alisson latest before Merseyside derby

By Anthony Nolan | 17 Apr 2026 01:30

Struggling Premier League champions Liverpool will travel to face Merseyside derby rivals Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, hoping to bolster their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Last time out, Arne Slot's Reds were eliminated from UEFA's premier club competition at the quarter-final stage by Paris Saint-Germain, losing 2-0 at the Parc des Princes and 2-0 at Anfield on Tuesday.

To make matters worse, Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike suffered an Achilles injury in the first half of this week's second leg, meaning that responsibility for the team's attacking output now falls on the shoulders of Alexander Isak, who only recently returned from a four-month layoff.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Everton on Sunday.

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Nineteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni recently stepped up his recovery process by training on grass for the first time since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut.

The youngster, who was signed from Parma in the summer of 2025, will be raring to go in 2026-27.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle / Foot

Possible return date: June 1

Defensive midfielder Wataru Endo started at right-back against Sunderland on February 11, covering for a number of other injuries in the position, only to be stretchered off after suffering a major ankle and foot injury of his own.

The Japan captain's surgery to fix the problem was successful, and while he will not feature again in 2025-26, Slot has stated that "The plan is for him to be ready in time [for the World Cup]."

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

First-choice right-back Conor Bradley suffered a major knee injury against Arsenal on January 8, undergoing successful surgery to repair the issue.

As he recovers and goes through rehabilitation, the 22-year-old may be sidelined into the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign.

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Hugo Ekitike ruptured his Achilles in the first half of Liverpool's defeat against PSG, and will miss the remainder of the campaign.

The French striker will also miss the 2026 World Cup, and while it remains to be seen exactly how long the number 22 will be sidelined, a layoff of at least nine months would not come as a surprise.

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Manchester United)

Alisson Becker has been out of action for the last five games, adding to his notoriety for being one of the most injury-prone goalkeepers around.

The Reds' number one was not training with the team ahead of their clash against PSG, and is not expected to feature against Everton. Alisson is likely to be aiming for a comeback against Liverpool's other rivals - Manchester United.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.