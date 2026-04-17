Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants 'set sights' on Atletico Madrid star - and it is not Julian Alvarez

By Matt Law | 17 Apr 2026 20:22 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 20:24

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth during this summer's transfer window.

Sorloth has scored 17 times and registered one assist in 47 appearances for Atletico during the 2025-26 campaign, including 10 goals in 30 outings in Spain's top flight.

The Norway international has also been in strong form in the Champions League this season, scoring six goals and registering one assist in 13 appearances in the competition.

Barcelona are known admirers of Atletico forward Julian Alvarez and are believed to be considering making a move for the Argentina international this summer.

However, according to journalist Matteo Moretto in Quintana's La Pizarra, Barcelona are currently looking at a potential deal for Alvarez's teammate Sorloth.

© Imago

Barcelona 'considering' shock move for Atletico's Sorloth

Sorloth famously represented Crystal Palace between 2018 and 2020, only managing one goal in 20 appearances for the Eagles, but he has since reignited his career in La Liga.

The striker scored 24 times across two seasons on loan at Real Sociedad from RB Leipzig before completing a permanent move to Villarreal in the summer of 2023.

The attacker managed 26 goals in 41 appearances for the Yellow Submarine during an outstanding 2023-24 campaign, which earned him a move to Diego Simeone's side.

Sorloth scored 24 times in 53 appearances for Atletico last term, including 20 goals in La Liga, and it has been another impressive season for the Norwegian.

In total, the forward has represented the Red and Whites on 100 occasions, scoring 41 goals and registered three assists, and he could help them win a Copa del Rey and Champions League double in the latter stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

© Iconsport / Gokhan Taner / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Sorloth could replace Lewandowski at Barcelona

Barcelona could allow Robert Lewandowski to leave on a free transfer this summer, with the striker's contract due to expire at the end of the campaign.

The Catalan outfit allegedly believe that Sorloth would be the ideal replacement for Lewandowski considering his skill-set and proven track record of success in Spain's top flight.

Lewandowski has scored 17 times in 40 appearances for Barcelona this season, and the 37-year-old is being linked with lucrative moves to Saudi Arabia and the MLS.