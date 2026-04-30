Preview: Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 30 Apr 2026 22:45 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 22:45

Playing in their final Championship game before their impending drop to League One, Sheffield Wednesday will welcome West Bromwich Albion to Hillsborough on Saturday for the final game of the season.

The hosts remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table with one chance left to get out of negative points, while their visitors guaranteed their safety recently.

Match preview

Sheffield Wednesday head into the weekend ready to sign off on their three-year stay in the Championship, having succumbed to a near-inevitable relegation.

The 2025-26 season has been one to forget for the Owls, who faced off-field issues from the outset and went into administration in October, with points deductions totalling 18 coming as a result.

They have been unable to escape a negative points tally since that hit, having managed just one league victory all season in September and now finding themselves in the midst of a football league record 37-match winless streak.

Henrik Pedersen's side did show encouraging signs in a run of three straight draws in April, including with champions Coventry City, but they have again suffered consecutive losses since, most recently visiting Oxford United last weekend and taking a 4-1 beating as Will Grainger pulled it back to 3-1 18 minutes from time, only for Myles Peart-Harris to instantly put the game out of sight.

Now sat bottom on -3 points with the hopes of resetting under new ownership and exiting administration over the summer before turning their focus onto League One, Sheffield Wednesday will bid to lift spirits and bow out with a first home league win of the season on Saturday.

© Imago / Action Plus

In their way stand a visiting side also in search of a positive end to a tough campaign, albeit having avoided relegation in recent weeks.

West Bromwich Albion sat in danger of dropping to League One when James Morrison took caretaker charge in late February, following unsuccessful spells under Ryan Mason and Eric Ramsay, and he has since overseen a climb to safety.

From his 11 games at the helm, the Baggies have only lost once while picking up 18 points, having initially moved out of reach of the drop zone with consecutive 2-0 and 3-0 wins over Preston North End and Watford in April, stretching an unbeaten streak to nine outings.

A two-point deduction then brought them back into the picture with two games remaining, but Morrison's men did enough to confirm survival again last weekend and avoid a final-day showdown, hosting promotion-chasing Ipswich Town and sharing the points as they saw out a goalless stalemate.

Still sat 21st, but now just two points off 19th spot, and with Morrison having since taken permanent charge ahead of the 2026-27 season, West Bromwich Albion will now bid to complete a strong end to the season with a win on the road at the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday Championship form:

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West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago

Sheffield Wednesday continue to deal with a long injury list, with Di'Shon Bernard, Liam Cooper, Joel Ndala, Ike Ugbo and George Brown all set to miss the last game of the season.

Key midfielder Svante Ingelsson has also missed the last three games, meaning Nathaniel Chalobah and Jaden Heskey should again partner up in the engine room despite competition from Marvelous Nakamba.

At the top end of the pitch, Charlie McNeill and Jamal Lowe will both hope to keep their spots in attack alongside Jerry Yates, who has managed four Championship goals since his January loan arrival at Hillsborough.

West Bromwich Albion are still unable to call on Krystian Bielik, Mikey Johnston and Jed Wallace with the trio confined to the treatment room.

Chris Mepham has also not featured since early February, and George Campbell will continue to join Nathaniel Phillips in a centre-back partnership that has worked well under Morrison.

Daryl Dike will hope to continue up front, although Josh Maja, Aune Heggebo, Isaac Price and Karlan Grant are all in contention for attacking spots.

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Charles; Palmer, Iorfa, M Lowe; Fusire, Heskey, Chalobah, Adaramola; McNeill, Yates, J Lowe

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Imray, Phillips, Campbell, Styles; Molumby, Diakite, Mowatt, Price; Dike, Maja

We say: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 West Bromwich Albion

Sheffield Wednesday may be able to play without pressure in front of a rare optimistic crowd with hope for next season knowing a dismal Championship term is over, but we still see them failing to match a resurgent West Bromwich Albion side keen to carry an unbeaten streak into the end of the season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.