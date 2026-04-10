Preview: Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 10 Apr 2026 13:02 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 13:05

Mallorca will be aiming to make it three La Liga wins in a row in front of their own supporters when they welcome Rayo Vallecano to Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Sunday afternoon.

The Pirates are currently 16th in the La Liga table, two points ahead of 18th-placed Elche, while Rayo Vallecano are 13th, four points ahead of their opponents this weekend.

Match preview

Mallorca were 2-1 winners over Real Madrid last time out, with a last-gasp goal from Vedat Muriqi securing a huge three points for the Pirates, who are currently 16th in the division, two points ahead of 18th-placed Elche with eight games of the campaign left to play.

Martin Demichelis' side have won their last two home league games against Espanyol and Real Madrid, and they have managed to pick up 25 points from their 15 La Liga matches in front of their own supporters during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Pirates actually have the second-worst away record, though, winning just one of their 15 games, which has been their main cause of their issues this term.

Mallorca have won five of their last eight matches against Rayo Vallecano in all competitions, including a 1-0 success in the corresponding game last term.

However, Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in the last two fixtures between the two sides, including a 2-1 victory when they last locked horns in Madrid in January of this year.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Rayo Vallecano will enter this match off the back of a 3-0 victory over AEK Athens in the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final, so the team are in an excellent position to reach the semi-finals ahead of the second leg in Greece next week.

Inigo Perez's side recorded a 1-0 victory over Elche in the league last weekend, meanwhile, with the result moving them into 13th spot in the table on 35 points.

Rayo Vallecano are six points clear of the relegation zone, so the capital outfit are not in any immediate danger, but a defeat here would be damaging at such a vital stage of the season.

Los Franjirrojos have only won three of their 15 away league games this term, picking up 12 points, so this will be a testing match, especially considering Mallorca's home form.

Rayo Vallecano are also behind Mallorca in the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, posting 17 wins from their 57 matches, suffering 27 defeats in the process.

Mallorca La Liga form:

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Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

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Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mallorca could be without the services of three first-team players through injury, with Antonio Raillo, Lucas Bergstrom and Jan Salas requiring late fitness tests.

Meanwhile, Martin Valjent will miss out through suspension, with the defender picking up a milestone yellow card in the win over Real Madrid last time out.

Muriqi is having an incredible season, scoring 19 times in Spain's top flight, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the 31-year-old.

As for Rayo Vallecano, Pathe Ciss will be back in the squad after serving a suspension in the team's league fixture with Elche last time out.

Fran Perez has a lower back issue and may be sidelined, while a knee injury will rule Diego Mendez out of this weekend's contest with Mallorca.

Randt Nteka scored off the bench in the team's last league fixture, so the 28-year-old may now be handed a start, while Alvaro Garcia is set to start out wide, with the 33-year-old bidding to add to the 12 goals and 11 assists that he has contributed in all competitions this season.

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Kumbulla, Mascarell, Mojica; Darder; S Costa, Morlanes, Torre; Muriqi, Joseph

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Felipe, Chavarria; Lopez, Valentin, Ciss; De Frutos, Nteka, A Garcia

We say: Mallorca 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano will enter this match off the back of a European clash, so Mallorca will be the fresher of the two sides, and we are backing the hosts to navigate their way to a huge three points on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.