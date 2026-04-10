Preview: Celta Vigo vs Real Oviedo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 10 Apr 2026 17:46 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 17:49

Celta Vigo will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing result in Europe when they resume their La Liga campaign at home to Real Oviedo on Sunday night.

The Sky Blues are currently sixth in the La Liga table, three points ahead of seventh-placed Real Sociedad, while Real Oviedo are bottom, seven points from the safety of 17th.

Match preview

Celta suffered a 3-0 defeat to Freiburg in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday evening, so the Spanish outfit have a huge task on their hands in order to reach the semi-finals of the competition, with the second leg taking place in Spain next week.

Claudio Giraldez's side recorded a 3-2 win over Valencia in their last league match, with the result leaving them sixth in the table, three points ahead of seventh-placed Real Sociedad.

The Sky Blues are only one point behind fifth-placed Real Betis, meanwhile, with Europa League qualification for next season in their sights.

Winning this season's Europa League would see them secure a spot in the 2026-27 Champions League, but they have a serious job on their hands to progress to the final four.

Celta have one of the worst home records in La Liga this season, only picking up 17 points from 15 matches, but Real Oviedo have just one away win to their name this term.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Oviedo have won two of their last three in Spain's top flight, overcoming Valencia and Sevilla at home either side of a 4-2 reverse to Levante.

Guillermo Almada's side are currently bottom of the table, picking up 24 points from their 30 league matches this season, which has left them seven points behind 17th-placed Sevilla.

The Blues have given themselves a chance of survival with their two recent home wins, but it is still an uphill task for the Oviedo outfit, who are competing in Spain's top flight for the first time since the 2000-01 campaign.

Real Oviedo drew 0-0 with Celta Vigo in the reverse match earlier this season, and Sunday's game will be their first contest in Vigo since March 2001, when Celta recorded a 1-0 win.

Both teams have recorded 32 wins from their previous 83 matches in all competitions, while there have been 19 draws throughout history.

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

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Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

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Real Oviedo La Liga:

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Celta need to make a check on the fitness of Hugo Alvarez, while Mihailo Ristic, Miguel Roman and Carl Starfelt are set to miss the contest due to injury problems.

The Sky Blues did not suffer any fitness issues against Freiburg last time out, with all five substitutions that took place in the European contest proving to be tactical.

Borja Iglesias struggled against Freiburg, but the Spaniard has scored 11 times in Spain's top flight this season, and the 33-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

As for Oviedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ovie Ejaria, Luka Ilic and Lucas Ahijado all need to be assessed ahead of this weekend's contest.

The division's basement side were excellent in their win over Sevilla last time out, and it is likely that the same XI will be selected for the first whistle on Sunday.

Federico Vinas overcame an injury to score his seventh league goal of the season in the team's last match, and the 27-year-old is set for another spot in the final third of the field.

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Rodriguez, Aidoo, Alonso; Mingueza, Sotelo, Moriba, Carreira; Jutgla, Iglesias, Swedberg

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Vidal, Bailly, Calvo, Lopez; Sibo, Fonsesca; Chaira, Reina, Fernandez; Vinas

We say: Celta Vigo 1-1 Real Oviedo

Celta's home form this season has been disappointing, but Real Oviedo have also been very poor on their travels, which makes this an interesting match. Real Oviedo have won two of their last three in Spain's top flight, and the basement outfit should be good enough for a point on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.