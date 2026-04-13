Real Madrid lineup vs. Bayern Munich: Predicted XI for Champions League quarter-final second leg

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Apr 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 19:58

Real Madrid will be without at least three players Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended after picking up his third yellow card of the competition in last week’s 2-1 first-leg defeat, while Rodrygo (ACL) and Thibaut Courtois (thigh) remain sidelined with injuries.

Star forward Kylian Mbappe sustained a facial injury in the latter stages of Friday's 1-1 La Liga draw with Girona, but Los Blancos are hopeful that the Frenchman will be available to start on Wednesday.

Mbappe, who has scored 14 goals in just 10 Champions League appearances this season, could lead the line once again, if fit, with Vinicius Junior and either Arda Guler or Brahim Diaz set to operate out wide. Gonzalo Garcia could be called upon if Mbappe is unable to start.

In the absence of Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga or 18-year-old Thiago Pitarch Pinar may be tasked with the deep-lying midfield role in between Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham, who will be given license to roam further forward.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa could change his entire defence and revert to the back four that began the first leg, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras all coming back in as Andriy Lunin continues in goal.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

> Click here to see how Bayern Munich could line up against Real Madrid