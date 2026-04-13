Bayern Munich lineup vs. Real Madrid: Predicted XI for Champions League quarter-final second leg

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Apr 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 18:59

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany is expected to revert to his strongest lineup for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg with Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena.

Teenage talent Lennart Karl “will be sidelined for the foreseeable future” after suffering a muscle fibre tear in the back of his right thigh, and goalkeeper Sven Ulreich is also nursing a muscle injury, while Serge Gnabry is doubtful with a minor knee issue.

Star striker Harry Kane did not play in Bayern’s 5-0 Bundesliga win over St Pauli last weekend as he “felt a few reactions” following the 2-1 first-leg victory over Real Madrid four days earlier. However, Kompany is hopeful that the Englishman will be ready to start on Wednesday.

Like Kane, Luis Diaz scored at the Bernabeu last week and the left-winger is set to earn a recall in attack, playing on the opposite flank to in-form Michael Olise. If fit, Gnabry could also return, meaning Jamal Musiala - who scored an assisted against St Pauli - would drop down to substitutes’ bench.

Leon Goretzka was also on the scoresheet against St Pauli, but he is likely to be replaced in the first XI by Aleksandar Pavlovic, who is set to link arms with key midfielder Joshua Kimmich in a deep-lying role.

Konrad Laimer is set to be the only defensive survivor from last weekend, as the right-back is expected to be joined by Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah and Josip Stanisic in a back four protecting 40-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who produced a superb first-leg display at the Bernabeu.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

> Click here to see how Real Madrid could line up against Bayern Munich