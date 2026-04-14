Team News: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid lock horns at the Allianz Arena for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday night.
The Bavarian giants secured a 2-1 victory over their Spanish counterparts in last week’s first leg, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
BAYERN MUNICH vs. REAL MADRID
BAYERN
Out: Lennart Karl (thigh), Sven Ulreich (muscle)
Doubtful: Harry Kane (ankle), Serge Gnabry (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane
REAL MADRID
Out: Aurelien Tchouameni (suspended), Rodrygo (ACL), Thibaut Courtois (thigh)
Doubtful: Kylian Mbappe (head)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr