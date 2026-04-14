Team News: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Apr 2026 20:00

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid lock horns at the Allianz Arena for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday night.

The Bavarian giants secured a 2-1 victory over their Spanish counterparts in last week’s first leg, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BAYERN

Out: Lennart Karl (thigh), Sven Ulreich (muscle)

Doubtful: Harry Kane (ankle), Serge Gnabry (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

REAL MADRID

Out: Aurelien Tchouameni (suspended), Rodrygo (ACL), Thibaut Courtois (thigh)

Doubtful: Kylian Mbappe (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr