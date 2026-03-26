Man United transfer news: Red Devils suffer major blow in defender pursuit with top target 'not available'

By Matt Law | 26 Mar 2026 16:50 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 16:52

Manchester United will reportedly find it incredibly difficult to sign Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall during this summer's transfer window.

Hall has been a standout performer for the Magpies this season, making 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and providing two assists in the process.

The 21-year-old could start at left-back for England at the 2026 World Cup, and it is understood that Man United view him as a genuine transfer target.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that Newcastle are unwilling to sell the defender under any circumstances this summer, with the Magpies working to sign him to a new deal.

Hall has another three years left to run on his contract at St James' Park, but any new deal would likely include a rise in salary to reflect his importance to the team.

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Newcastle 'not prepared to sell' Hall this summer

"Lewis Hall is going nowhere to my knowledge, and Newcastle are trying to get him to sign a new deal, but he's not a player that they're prepared to sell," Jacobs told The United Stand.

The left-back made the move to Newcastle from Chelsea in the summer of 2024, and he has represented the Magpies on 96 occasions, scoring three goals and registering seven assists.

Hall has featured 11 times in the Champions League during his time with Newcastle, while he also now has 78 Premier League appearances under his belt.

Luke Shaw remains Man United's first-choice left-back, but the Englishman will be 31 before the start of the 2026-27 campaign, while his deal is due to expire in June 2027.

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Man United identify Hall as 'Shaw replacement'

Tyrell Malacia will leave Man United on a free transfer this summer, while Patrick Dorgu - signed as a left-back - excelled further forward before picking up a hamstring injury.

Man United do have two talented young left-backs on their books in the shape of Harry Amass, 19, and Diego Leon, 18, but it remains to be seen whether either are trusted at this stage of their development.

Amass spent the first half of this season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday before making the move to Norwich City in January, but the defender has been out since the end of the opening month of the year through injury.

Leon, meanwhile, is yet to make his first-team debut for the Red Devils following a move from Cerro Porteno last summer, but the teenager has featured 11 times for the Under-21s in Premier League 2 during the current season.