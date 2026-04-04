Southampton vs. Arsenal: Injury update as Mikel Arteta star travels with squad for FA Cup clash in treble boost

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Apr 2026 01:18

Noni Madueke has travelled with Arsenal for their clash with Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday, the latest report has revealed.

The Gunners will hope to book another Wembley appearance on Saturday, with hosts Southampton standing between them and the FA Cup semi-final.

Mikel Arteta has a number of injury concerns to contend with ahead of the weekend's match given numerous stars were forced to withdraw from their national teams in the March international break.

Madueke was brought off for England against Uruguay on March 27 after a heavy collision with Rodrigo Aguirre, and he was pictured in a knee brace after the match.

HandofArsenal revealed that the winger has travelled with the squad to play Southampton, allaying fears of a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Will Mikel Arteta win the treble this season?

The Gunners' hopes of claiming an unprecedented quadruple were ended by Manchester City, when they lost 2-0 in the EFL Cup final prior to the international break.

Arsenal still lead the way at the top of the Premier League table, though they cannot take their nine-point lead for granted considering Man City boast a game in hand, and they will also host the Londoners at the Etihad later this month.

The Champions League is an inherently unpredictable competition, but if the club fail to advance past Sporting Lisbon in the quarter-final, then questions should be asked of Arteta.

Arsenal boast an incredible record in the FA Cup having won the competition a record 14 times, and anything other than a win on Saturday should be seen as failure.

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Should Arsenal rotate heavily against Southampton?

While Arsenal have incredible depth, the club may benefit significantly from resting a number of key stars if they are to be in the best possible shape for the rest of the season.

The Gunners are guaranteed to play at least 10 more games this campaign, but they could play as many as 15 matches between Saturday and May 30.

Arsenal have not won a major trophy since 2020, and while three pieces of silverware would represent an incredible season, Arteta likely cannot afford to miss out on yet another Premier League title.