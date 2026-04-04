Real Madrid transfer news: Newcastle eye Los Blancos star but summer move is 'complicated'

By Matt Law | 04 Apr 2026 18:21 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 18:23

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race for Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia.

The 22-year-old has been a regular for Los Blancos during the 2025-26 campaign, making 32 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and registering two assists in the process.

Garcia was heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid last summer, but Los Blancos decided to keep hold of the Spaniard, who signed a new deal in August 2025 until June 2030.

There is once again a host of speculation surrounding the attacker's future, with a number of clubs from the Premier League believed to be keen on his services.

According to reports in Spain, Newcastle are now firmly in the race for Garcia, but any move for the Spaniard during this summer's transfer window will be complicated.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Newcastle 'join the race' for Real Madrid's Garcia

Real Madrid are allegedly keen to loan Garcia out, but that is unlikely to be of interest to Newcastle, who want another long-term option in the final third of the field.

Los Blancos could be open to a permanent sale but would reportedly demand that a buyback clause is included, giving them complete control over the attacker's future.

Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest, while clubs in Turkey, including Besiktas, are believed to be keen on his services this summer.

Real Madrid are not thought to be willing to completely cut ties with Garcia, as they view him as a player capable of having a major impact at the club in the future.

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Real Madrid 'value' Garcia at £26m

An asking price of €30m (£26m) has been suggested, although the size of an alleged buyback clause is unclear at this stage of proceedings.

Garcia has represented Real Madrid on 44 occasions in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in the process.

It is clear that Los Blancos value the Spaniard, who could have a long-term career at Bernabeu, but he might need to leave for pastures new in order to realise his potential.