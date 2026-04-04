Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Bayern Munich: Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy updates

By Matt Law | 04 Apr 2026 17:15 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 17:17

Real Madrid will welcome Bayern Munich to Bernabeu on Tuesday night for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Both teams will be bidding to secure a positive result in the Spanish capital ahead of the return match at Allianz Arena on April 15.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Bayern, who are also viewed as one of the favourites to lift the European Cup this season.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this month, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines for approximately the next 12 months.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Ceballos is facing another two weeks or so on the sidelines with a calf injury, with the Spaniard not potentially being available again until the end of April.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: Unknown

Courtois suffered a thigh injury during the Champions League clash with Manchester City last month, and the experienced goalkeeper will not be back until the end of April.

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 7 (vs. Bayern)

Mendy, who has only made five appearances this season, has been on the sidelines with a hamstring problem, and the Frenchman is a major doubt for this match.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no suspension concerns for the clash with Bayern.