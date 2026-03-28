Arsenal transfer news: Pursuit of top attacker 'complicated' by 'massive' contract offer

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Mar 2026 21:21

Arsenal's move for World Cup winner Julian Alvarez has reportedly been complicated by a massive new contract offer from Atletico Madrid.

The Argentina international has netted 17 goals in Spain this term and is attracting interest from both Barcelona and Chelsea.

Reports suggest that Los Colchoneros are prepared to increase his annual salary to approximately €10m (£8m) to ensure he remains a central figure under Diego Simeone.

Given that the 26-year-old is already under contract until 2030 with a €500m (£432m) release clause, Mikel Arteta's troops may be forced to look elsewhere if they cannot convince the striker to push for a return to England.

Carragher urges Gunners to sign superstar attacking talisman

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Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that recruiting a world-class attacker must be the primary goal for the Emirates hierarchy during the summer window.

Speaking on The Overlap, the pundit suggested that the current frontline has not yet clicked this season despite the club's impressive points tally.

"I don’t think it will affect the league because Arsenal have got such a big gap," said the ex-Liverpool centre-back via Mirror Football. "But my thing with Arsenal now – and you could probably say this with every team in the Premier League – is there’s not enough special players.

"Arsenal are the best team in the league and have an amazing record but I still look at the attack and think it’s only okay. There’s no star player and sometimes you need that player when you’re not playing well, like they weren't in the cup final.

"I don’t think Arsenal have enough special players in attack and that would worry me a bit for the Champions League. I thought two years ago that [Bukayo] Saka and [Martin] Odegaard were going to be the real deal and be like [Mohamed] Salah and [Kevin] De Bruyne. They were nearly there.

"Arsenal are probably going to win the league but if they do I don’t think any of the attacking players will think they’ve had an amazing season. It’s just not clicked."

With Saka managing just nine goals in all competitions so far this term, there are growing concerns that the attack may lack the necessary edge for the deep stages of European competition.

Will lack of superstar attacker cost Arsenal this term?

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Arsenal are currently navigating the final stretch of a potentially historic campaign as they aim to secure their first Premier League title in over two decades.

Arteta's side currently hold a commanding nine-point lead at the top of the table and have a Champions League quarter-final tie against Sporting Lisbon on the horizon.

Despite their domestic dominance, the Gunners are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final earlier this month.

The North London club are now awaiting the conclusion of the international break before travelling to St Mary's to face Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on April 4.

As it stands, only Arsenal's self-destruction can prevent them from claiming the league crown in May, while they have a strong possibility of reaching a first Champions League final since 2006.