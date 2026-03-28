Man City draw up Sandro Tonali transfer plan with Citizens willing to offer 'selection' of players in pursuit of Newcastle star

By Ben Sully | 28 Mar 2026 14:07 , Last updated: 28 Mar 2026 14:11

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to offer players in a player-plus-cash deal for Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali.

The Citizens are scouring the market for midfield reinforcements amid uncertainty surrounding Rodri's future.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has just over a year left on his contract and continues to be linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

As it stands, Man City could entertain summer offers for the Spain international rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in 2026.

The Citizens appear to view Tonali as a viable target in the event Rodri bids farewell to the club at the end of the season.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man City willing to offer players in Tonali pursuit

According to TEAMtalk, Man City are willing to offer Newcastle a 'selection' of players as part of a potential deal for the Italy international.

The report claims that Newcastle could be interested in goalkeeper James Trafford, who was linked with a switch to St James' Park before he returned to Man City last summer.

Rico Lewis, Issa Kabore and Juma Bah are also possible options if Newcastle decide to entertain a player-plus-cash proposal.

Tonali is not actively pushing for a move, but his representatives are 'exploring' possible options for the upcoming summer transfer window.

© Imago / Every Second Media

What is Newcastle's asking price for Tonali?

There has been a suggestion that the former AC Milan midfielder is keen to return to Italy ahead of the 2026-27 season.

However, the TEAMtalk report suggests that he is open to joining another Premier League club.

Newcastle are expected to demand around £100m to consider parting ways with one of the key members of Eddie Howe's squad.

In addition to Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have been mentioned as potential destinations for the Newcastle star.

The Citizens are also eyeing a summer swoop for Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson as part of their efforts to transform their midfield this summer.