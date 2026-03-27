Everton transfer news: Jack Grealish valuation revealed as David Moyes ‘plans £100m rebuild’

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Mar 2026 19:07 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 19:08

Everton reportedly remain hopeful of negotiating a permanent deal for Jack Grealish, with David Moyes’s side plotting a summer rebuild.

The Toffees have traded the stress of a relegation scrap for a shot at Europe this term and are in a strong position to bring continental football back to the blue side of Merseyside for the first time since 2018.

With seven games remaining, Everton sit eighth in the Premier League table and only three points behind fifth-placed rivals Liverpool, who they will face at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in a few weeks’ time.

According to i news, European qualification will help accelerate Everton’s rebuilding plans, with a net spend of approximately £100m deemed a realistic prospect for the close season

The report adds that the impact of qualifying could be transformative for the club ahead of a summer, with the Friedkin Group ready to open the checkbook once again.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Everton eyeing £20m permanent deal for Grealish

Everton’s quiet January transfer window is said to have been a calculated manoeuvre to maximize their financial firepower for the summer.

It is understood that the Toffees will prioritise the addition of a new right-back, centre-back and forward, while they are also keen to sign Grealish on a permanent basis from Manchester City.

Grealish joined Everton on a season-long loan deal from the Citizens and made a notable impression for Moyes’s side before undergoing surgery on a stress fracture in his foot in February, ruling him out for the rest of the campaign.

The 30-year-old is keen to return to the Toffees next season, but the deal must work financially if the club wishes to strengthen in other key areas.

Everton are said to have already committed around £10m in terms of wages and fees to have Grealish on loan for the season, and they now valued the left-flanker in the region of £20m.

The lack of viable alternative suitors for Grealish, his age and contractual situation at Man City should help Everton in agreeing a deal, while Pep Guardiola has no plans to reintegrate him into his plans at the Etihad Stadium.

© Imago / Every Second Media

White, Senesi also on Everton’s radar ahead of summer window

Meanwhile, Everton are said to be keen on signing Arsenal’s Ben White, as they search for a new centre-back and right-back this summer.

The 28-year-old has fallen behind Jurrien Timber at the Emirates Stadium and his future with the Premier League leaders is thought to be uncertain.

Previous reports have claimed that Everton are a leading candidate for White, while the Toffees also hold an interest in Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, who is out of contract in the summer.

However, they may face stern competition for his signature from a host of top European clubs, including Serie A giants Juventus and Roma.