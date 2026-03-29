Brazil lineup vs. Croatia: Predicted XI for international friendly as Vinicius Jr decision made

By Ben Knapton | 29 Mar 2026 14:32

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti could be without both Vinicius Junior and Raphinha for Tuesday's international friendly against Croatia in Orlando.

Barcelona star Raphinha was taken off at half time in Friday's 2-1 loss to France with a hamstring injury, one that will reportedly rule the former Leeds United man out for around five weeks.

In addition, Vinicius Jr - who ostensibly came through the defeat to Les Bleus OK - missed training over the weekend due to muscular fatigue and is a fresh doubt for the upcoming exhibition contest too.

As a result, Ancelotti could be forced into a pair of attacking changes at Camping World Stadium, where Zenit St Petersburg's Luiz Henrique should be first in line to replace the stricken Raphinha.

Premier League duo Joao Pedro and Igor Thiago are in direct competition to step into Vinicius Jr's shoes, but the former should win that head-to-head and join forces with Matheus Cunha up top.

While the Selecao are struggling to build up a head of steam, Casemiro and Andrey Santos should reprise their midfield partnership, while Gabriel Martinelli holds his spot on the left-hand side too.

In some more positive injury news, 103-cap defender Marquinhos is fit again after missing out against France and should replace Leo Pereira in defence, while Roger Ibanez may be drafted in at right-back due to an injury to Roma's Wesley.

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Ibanez, Bremer, Marquinhos, D. Santos; Henrique, A. Santos, Casemiro, Martinelli; Cunha, Pedro