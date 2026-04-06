Seven Aston Villa, Bologna players at risk of missing second leg of Europa League quarter-final

By Darren Plant | 06 Apr 2026 11:15

Aston Villa have four players who are at risk of missing the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Bologna.

Unai Emery and his squad make the trip to Italy this week to square off against the Serie A outfit in the last eight of the competition.

Come kickoff, Villa will have gone two-and-a-half weeks without a competitive match, while they are sweating over the fitness of one of their key attacking players.

However, having recorded victories over Lille and West Ham United before the March international break, Villa's form is on an upward trajectory.

Nevertheless, their squad will be weakened for the second leg at Villa Park if any of a quartet of players are booked on Thursday.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Which Aston Villa players are at risk of Europa League ban?

John McGinn, who has recently returned from a knee injury, is the standout name who is one yellow card away from a one-match ban.

Meanwhile, Matty Cash and Lucas Digne - Emery's first-choice full-backs - are also running the risk of a suspension.

Victor Lindelof is the fourth player who will be bidding to avoid a caution in Bologna.

Cash, Digne and McGinn have started no more than four of Villa's 10 matches in the competition, while Lindelof has made seven starts.

That said, Lindelof is most likely to start the game on the substitutes' bench, a consequence of Emery being expected to select his first-choice lineup.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Which Bologna players are at risk of Europa League ban?

As for Bologna, they already have central defender Martin Vitik serving a one-match ban for Thursday's fixture.

Key trio Jhon Lucumi, Lewis Ferguson and Federico Bernandeschi are all one yellow card away from missing next week's game at Villa Park.

Not only has Scotland international Ferguson featured in all 12 of Bologna's Europa League matches in 2025-26, Bernardeschi has scored five goals.