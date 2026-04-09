Bologna vs. Aston Villa team news: Unai Emery in major boost for first leg of Europa League quarter-final

By Darren Plant | 09 Apr 2026 18:48 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 19:00

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has handed a start to Youri Tielemans for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Bologna.

The midfielder made his comeback from a two-month layoff against West Ham United on March 21, that being Villa's most recent competitive fixture.

Having proven his fitness with Belgium across the international break, Tielemans has been selected in the Villa engine room in Italy.

Tielemans' inclusion is one of two changes made by Emery, the other being a recall for Emiliano Buendia.

Ross Barkley and Jadon Sancho are the duo to miss out. While Barkley is absent through being left out of Villa's Europa League squad, Sancho is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Ollie Watkins scored in the win over West Ham and that has earned him the nod over Tammy Abraham in attack.

As many as four players in the Villa squad, as well as several who represent Bologna, are at risk of missing the second leg in the West Midlands.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Bologna make three changes for Villa game

Meanwhile, Bologna boss Vincenzo Italiano has made three changes from the team that started the 2-1 triumph at Cremonese.

Martin Vitik is missing through suspension, while Nikola Moro and Simon Sohm have dropped down to the substitutes' bench.

Torbjorn Heggem - formerly of West Bromwich Albion - has been drafted into the centre of defence, while Scotland international Lewis Ferguson and Tommaso Pobega are recalled in midfield.

Bologna XI: Ravaglia; Mario, Heggem, Lucumi, Miranda; Ferguson, Freuler, Pobega; Bernardeschi, Castro, Rowe

Subs: Cambiaghi, Casale, Castaldo, Franceschelli, Moro, Odgaard, Orsolini, Pessina, Sohm, Zortea

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, Onana; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Wright, Lindelof, Mings, Elliott, Garcia, Abraham, Luiz, Maatsen, Bailey, Bogarde