Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Brasileiro clash between Atletico Mineiro and Fortaleza, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Atletico Mineiro will be aiming to make it three straight wins in the Brasileiro when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Fortaleza on Wednesday.

The hosts will enter the match off the back of a 4-2 success over Sport Recife, while Fortaleza drew 2-2 with Gremio last time out, which proved to be a third straight stalemate for the club.

Match preview

Atletico Mineiro have a record of 11 wins, 10 draws and 11 defeats from their 32 league matches this season, with 43 points leaving them in ninth spot in the Brasileiro table.

Galo will enter this match off the back of successive wins, recording a 4-2 success over Sport Recife last time out, while they beat Bahia 3-0 in their last game in front of their own supporters.

Jorge Sampaoli's side have not actually lost since October 18 - a run of six matches in all competitions without a defeat, recording four wins in the process, so the hosts will enter this match in a good place.

Atletico Mineiro have won nine of their previous 20 matches against Fortaleza, but the last two contests between the two sides have finished 1-1, with their last meeting taking place in October 2024.

Seven goals have been scored by Sampaoli's side in their last two games, while they have also been keeping them out down the other end during a strong run of form approaching the end of 2025.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Gremio, and each of their last three games have finished level, also sharing the points with Ceara and Santos.

Martin Palermo's side are now unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, with their last defeat occurring on October 19, going down 1-0 to Cruzeiro.

Fortaleza have a record of seven wins, nine draws and 16 defeats in 32 matches in the Brasileiro this season, with 30 points leaving them in 19th spot in the division.

The strugglers are five points behind 16th-placed Vitoria ahead of the next set of games, and there is certainly pressure on the visitors to pick up all three points in this contest.

However, their recent form - just two losses in their last seven league matches - should mean that the visitors enter this contest with a degree of confidence.

Atletico Mineiro Brasileiro form:

DLWDWW

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

DWWDWW

Fortaleza Brasileiro form:

LLWDDD

Team News

Atletico Mineiro will have Bernard and Ruan Tressoldi back in their squad following suspensions, but Junior Santos, Lyanco, Cuello and Caio Maia are likely to again miss out through injury.

The home side have not reported any fresh concerns from their clash with Sport Recife, but there could be a return to the side for the experienced Hulk following his starring performance off the bench.

Hulk scored once and provided two assists in the 4-2 win over Sport Recife, and the 39-year-old could now potentially come in for a start in this contest.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, will be missing Matheus Pereira for this match, with the midfielder sent off in the clash with Gremio last time out.

Rodrigo, Marinho, Joao Ricardo and Benevenuto were sidelined through injury last time out, and the expectation is that all four will again be absent for the clash with Atletico Mineiro.

There are not expected to be any real surprises in the away side's XI for this match, with Adam Bareiro set to continue in the final third of the field, while there should also be a start for Breno Lopes.

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Hugo, Roman, Alonso; Natanael, Franco, Vera, Gomes, Paulista; Hulk, Rony

Fortaleza possible starting lineup:

Brenno; Mancuso, Britez, Avila, Pacheco; Sasha, Pierre; Pochettino, Lopes, Crispim; Bareiro

We say: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Fortaleza

Fortaleza are capable of making this a tricky match for Atletico Mineiro, and we are not expecting the home side to have it all their own way. However, Sampaoli's side should be able to navigate their way to a narrow win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email