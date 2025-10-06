Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Brasileiro clash between Atletico Mineiro and Sport Recife, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Atletico Mineiro can extend their unbeaten run at Arena MRV to four matches across all competitions when they host Sport Recife in Brasileiro Serie A action on Wednesday.

The club from Belo Horizonte are 15th in the table following a 3-0 loss at Fluminense, while Recife remain dead-last, drawing 1-1 with Cruzeiro on Sunday.

Match preview

Over a month into Jorge Sampaoli’s tenure as manager of Atletico Mineiro, we have yet to see a significant turnaround from this big club, who are currently flirting with relegation.

After 25 matchdays, they find themsleves a mere four points above the relegation line, winning just one league fixture since the Argentine took over.

This team have been at their best at Arena MRV, unbeaten in four home matches played there under Sampaoli, conceding just one goal over that stretch.

Mineiro have conceded the opener in only two home matches in this competition, avoiding defeat both times and collecting four points as a result.

Last season’s Copa Libertadores runners-up can equal their longest unbeaten run at home in this competition from last year (four) with a win or draw in midweek.

Galo are unbeaten in their last 16 home contests against Sport Recife across all competitions, having conceded no goals in those previous three such outings.

Sooner or later, Recife have got to make a move before time runs out as they find themselves 12 points below the relegation line.

There is still time to make up that ground, however, just like their previous top-flight campaign, triumphs have been hard to come by for them, winning just two of their 25 league fixtures thus far.

On the positive side, Daniel Paulista’s men have points in four of their previous five Brasileiro affairs, conceding a goal or fewer on four those four occasions.

Away from home, they have points in four of their previous six league contests but have dropped eight points as the visitors in this competition when scoring the opening goal.

Scoring has been a challenge for them, especially on the road, netting just eight of their league-low 19 goals this season away from Recife.

Leao have beaten Mineiro just once away from home this century, crushing them 6-0 in their first Serie A meeting in 2000 at Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto.

Atletico Mineiro Brasileiro form:

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

Sport Recife Brasileiro form:

Team News

Over the weekend, Atletico were without Tomas Cuello, who is dealing with an ankle injury, while Junior Santos was sidelined due to hip flexor problems.

A knee issue kept Alexsander off the field for their clash with Fluminense, and Patrick sat out because of an injury to his lumbar vertebrae.

Due to a bone bruise, Diogo Hereda da Silva missed the previous Recife match, while Ze Roberto and Denis were sidelined on Sunday because of knee injuries.

Sergio Oliveira was available but did not feature, having previously missed time with a sore ankle, while Derik Lecerda scored their opening goal, which proved to be enough to earn them a point.

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Roman, Hugo, Alonso; Scarpa, Franco, Gomes, Paulista; Reinier, Hulk; Rony

Sport Recife possible starting lineup:

Gabriel; Silva, Thyere, Menezes, Carius; Kal, Rivera; Atencio, Barletta, Romarinho; Lacerda

We say: Atletico Mineiro 1-0 Sport Recife

Recife have managed to stay in games but still look indecisive in front of goal, while they tend to suffer at least one lapse in concentration per match, which should be all Mineiro need to get back in the win column.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email