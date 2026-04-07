Preview: Academia Puerto Cabello vs Atletico Mineiro - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 07 Apr 2026 15:15

After losing the 2025 Copa Sudamericana final on penalties to Atletico Lanus, Atletico Mineiro will be looking to go one better this year.

Atletico's campaign begins on April 9 when they travel to the Estadio Misael Delgado to face Venezuelan club Academia Puerto Cabello.

Match preview

Puerto Cabello are competing in their third successive Copa Sudamericana, but have never progressed beyond the group stage.

In total, they have played 17 Copa Sudamericana matches and recorded three wins, three draws and 11 defeats while scoring 14 goals and conceding 25.

In the league this season, Puerto Cabello are struggling for consistency and currently sit ninth with 13 points from 10 matches. They head into this clash on the back of two games without a win and have picked up just two victories in their last five league matches.

The club secured their place in this season's Copa Sudamericana by defeating Monagas in qualifying. After a goalless draw, they won 5-3 on penalties to claim their spot in a group that also includes Cienciano and Juventude.

Puerto Cabello have a poor record against Brazilian opposition, having suffered three defeats and claimed just one victory in four meetings.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Atletico, meanwhile, have endured a mixed 2026 campaign. The club began the year as Campeonato Mineiro finalists, losing out to Cruzeiro, and made a difficult start to the Campeonato Brasileirao.

Atletico are now showing signs of recovery under new boss Eduardo Dominguez, having won their last two matches and picking up three victories from their last five.

Dominguez's side arrive as one of the favourites to win the Copa Sudamericana and are determined to claim a title that has so far eluded them.

In 2026, Atletico have played 21 matches, winning seven, drawing nine and losing five, and they have also scored 31 goals and conceded 22.

Against Venezuelan clubs, Atletico boast an unbeaten record across 14 matches with 11 wins and three draws.

Academia Puerto Cabello Copa Sudamericana form:

D

Academia Puerto Cabello form (all competitions):

D W D W D L

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

W L W L W W

Team News

Puerto Cabello do not have any fresh injury concerns and head coach Eduardo Sarago is expected to keep faith with his established starters.

Edwuin Pernia remains the primary goal threat and Robinson Flores, Jhon Marchan and Jean Castillo are set to provide attacking support.

Atletico, meanwhile, are dealing with a significant number of absentees following the international break.

Junior Alonso is sidelined with a thigh issue, while Alan Minda has a muscle problem and Patrick is set to undergo surgery on his right knee.

Maycon has recovered from a calf problem, but was not included in the squad that beat Athletico Paranaense on Sunday as he continues his gradual return to fitness.

Academia Puerto Cabello possible starting lineup:

Romero; Vargas, Ramos, Melendez, Bortagaray; Gonzalez, Lima; Flores, Marchan, Castillo; Pernia

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Preciado, Lyanco, Roman, Lodi; Franco, Alexsander, Hugo; Bernard, Hulk, Cuello

We say: Academia Puerto Cabello 0-2 Atletico Mineiro

Puerto Cabello head into the game in poor form, while Atletico Mineiro have renewed confidence under Dominguez and are favourites for a reason.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.