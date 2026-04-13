Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick issues major update on Kobbie Mainoo's future at Old Trafford

By Matt Law | 13 Apr 2026 09:01 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 09:03

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that the club are "getting closer" to agreeing a new long-term contract with Kobbie Mainoo.

The 20-year-old's future at Old Trafford had been the subject of much debate during Ruben Amorim's time at the helm, with the Portuguese overlooking the England international.

Mainoo asked to leave Man United on loan last summer and again in January, but his situation has now completely changed, with the youngster a vital player under Carrick.

The midfielder is still on the same deal that he signed as a 17-year-old in 2023, with his current terms due to run until the summer of 2027.

However, Man United are keen to reward Mainoo with an improved salary, and it is understood that a five-year proposal until June 2031 is on the table.

© Imago / APL

Mainoo "getting closer" to signing new Man United contract

Carrick has now revealed that contract talks with Mainoo are moving firmly in the right direction.

“Obviously we'd like to think so, yeah, and it's getting closer so we're positive with that,” Carrick told reporters. “We’re calm with it, but we're positive with it. Time will tell how it goes, but at the moment we're in a good place with it.”

Mainoo has provided three assists in 24 appearances for Man United this season, while he has seven goals and five assists in 96 outings for the club in total.

The midfielder has started all 10 of Man United's matches since Carrick's arrival as head coach, and he is again set to be in the XI when the Red Devils tackle Leeds United on Monday night.

Mainoo is also now firmly back in England's plans for the 2026 World Cup and is likely to be selected in Thomas Tuchel's final squad for the tournament, which begins in June.

© Imago / IPS

Mainoo has been a vital player for Man United under Carrick

For now, though, Mainoo is focused on helping Man United secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Man United are currently third in the Premier League table, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

“Champions League just brings so many positive things,” Carrick told reporters. “It’s where we want to be, there's no getting away from that.

“That has ramifications for so many different things - whether that's players staying, if it's players coming in, it's financially, all sorts of different things. It’s where we want to be, and we need to try and get used to being in there more often.”

Man United's final seven league games of the season are against Leeds, Chelsea, Brentford, Liverpool, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion.