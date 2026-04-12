Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Bayern Munich: Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Thibaut Courtois updates

By Ben Sully | 12 Apr 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 12 Apr 2026 23:59

Real Madrid will attempt to overturn a narrow deficit when they head to the Allianz Arena for Wednesday's second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich.

After losing 2-1 to Mallorca in La Liga, Los Blancos suffered a repeat of that scoreline in the first leg against Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side experienced more frustration in Friday's 1-1 draw against Girona, which has left them nine points adrift of leaders Barcelona with just seven matches left to play.

With Real Madrid's title hopes effectively over, the Champions League quarter-final takes on extra importance as the Spanish giants look to avoid a trophyless season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Bayern, who closed in on the Bundesliga title with an emphatic 5-0 win over St. Pauli on Saturday.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: April 15 (vs. Bayern)

Mbappe sustained a facial injury in the latter stages of Friday's draw with Girona. The Frenchman saw his appeals for a penalty waved away despite being struck in the face by Vitor Reis's elbow.

The Real Madrid star missed Sunday's training session after receiving stitches on a cut above his right eye. However, he is expected to be ready for the midweek trip to Munich.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo will miss the rest of the season and this summer's World Cup after suffering a serious knee injury at the start of March. The attacker has undergone surgery and is now undergoing a long period of rehabilitation.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Courtois has been on the sidelines since sustaining a thigh injury against Manchester City on March 17. The Belgium international is hoping to recover in time to feature in the Champions League semi-finals if Real Madrid can stage a turnaround on Wednesday.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Real Madrid will be without key midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who will serve a one-match ban after picking up his third yellow card of the competition in last week's first leg.