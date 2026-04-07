Barcelona transfer news: Joao Cancelo agent 'informed' over La Liga giants decision

By Darren Plant | 07 Apr 2026 09:44 , Last updated: 07 Apr 2026 09:45

Barcelona have reportedly informed the agent of Joao Cancelo that they wish to sign the defender on a permanent deal.

During the winter transfer window, the Catalan giants negotiated a loan deal for the Portugal international with his parent club Al-Hilal.

The 31-year-old has since made 10 starts and three substitute outings in all competitions, contributing one goal and two assists.

With the current agreement believed to be a straight loan, Cancelo is in line to return to Saudi Arabia at the end of 2025-26.

However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have already made their intentions clear regarding their preference for the summer.

© Imago

Will Barcelona be able to negotiate Cancelo deal?

The report says that Barcelona have told super-agent Jorge Mendes that they wish to secure Cancelo's signature for next season and beyond.

Cancelo, who also represented the La Liga club on loan in 2023-24, is also eager to remain at Camp Nou.

Romano says that Barcelona will now attempt to agree a payment structure with their Al-Hilal counterparts, something which may not be a simple process.

Barcelona's transfer budget for the next transfer window is yet to be determined, not helped by their ongoing issues with the financial regulations.

Furthermore, they seem to be ready to push to secure the full-time addition of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, whose previous buy clause of £26m has expired.

There are 15 months remaining on Cancelo's contract with Al-Hilal, who are likely to want a sizeable fee to sell him at this stage.

On the flip side, the versatile full-back made just six appearances during the first half of the campaign and is on mammoth wages.

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Would Cancelo take pay-cut to join Barcelona?

All things considered, Cancelo will likely be prepared to take a pay-cut to become a Barcelona player.

He has reached a point of his career where he has already represented eight clubs and made three loan switches since 2023.

Stability and regular football at Barcelona now appears to be the priority, and Cancelo and his representatives will seemingly do what is necessary to make that a reality.