Joao Cancelo to Barcelona confirmed: How did defender perform in previous spell with Catalan giants?

By Matt Law | 14 Jan 2026 08:43 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 08:44

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Joao Cancelo, with the Portugal international returning to Camp Nou from Al-Hilal on a loan deal for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.

Cancelo previously represented Barcelona while on loan from Manchester City during the 2023-24 campaign, making 42 appearances for the club.

The 31-year-old was linked with a permanent move to the Catalan giants, but he instead made the switch to Al-Hilal, representing the Saudi Pro League outfit on 45 occasions in all competitions, scoring three times and registering 14 assists.

“Cancelo is once again a Barca player. FC Barcelona and Al Hilal Saudi FC have reached an agreement for the loan of the Portuguese full-back until the end of the season," read a statement from Barcelona.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Cancelo's future of late, but Barcelona have moved to secure his services on loan for the rest of the season.

Barcelona sign Al-Hilal defender Cancelo on loan

Cancelo has only made six appearances for Al-Hilal this season, while he has not played in the Saudi Pro League since September 2025, having not been registered on the club's foreign player list.

The experienced defender has a contract with his current team until June 2027, but Cancelo is widely expected to leave on a permanent basis this summer, and a strong spell at Barcelona could convince the Catalan outfit to re-sign him on a long-term deal.

In his previous spell at Barcelona, Cancelo scored four times and registered five assists in 42 appearances, including two goals and four assists in 32 La Liga matches.

There were question marks surrounding Cancelo's defending during his time at Barcelona, but the Portuguese proved to be a force in the final third of the field, and there is no question that Hansi Flick's side need another player to boost the squad at right-back.

Cancelo will now battle Jules Kounde for the starting role, although it may take a few weeks for the defender to get up to speed due to his lack of football this term.

Cancelo volverá a llevar el 2️⃣?? pic.twitter.com/fvTdwqOgbD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 13, 2026

Cancelo targeting "titles" after returning "home"

Upon the announcement of the deal, Cancelo said: “I have come here to help and win titles with Barça. I had the chance to be with the team this morning, and they have received me very well.

“I feel at home at this club. It is the only club that gives me goosebumps when I sign.

“I spoke to Al-Hilal. They told me there was a chance to leave. There were interested clubs, but Deco called me, and I told them that I would wait for Barca, which was my first choice.

“I physically feel good. In Arabia, there is a limit on foreigners and I was unlucky enough to get injured in September. I’m ready to try to play.

“It’s hard to say because I have a contract with Al-Hilal. I want to enjoy, perform, and help the team improve if possible. I wasn’t lucky enough to win titles when I was here and I want to win.

“Barca is a winning club. This club lives on titles. I was unlucky, but the boys have grown a lot. Now they are better and the staff is stronger than when I was here."

Barcelona will take on Racing Santander in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night before resuming their La Liga campaign against Real Sociedad on Sunday evening.