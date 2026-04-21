Wolves transfer news: Potential Championship promotion winner 'on radar' of relegated Premier League club

By Darren Plant | 21 Apr 2026 19:31

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil during the summer transfer window.

On Monday night, it was confirmed that the West Midlands outfit had been relegated from the Premier League after an eight-year stay.

Within an hour of becoming a Championship club for 2026-27, Wolves had released a statement to signal their intent over a rebuild.

When key players continued to be linked with a transfer away from Molineux, it increases the likelihood of a substantial amount of incomings ahead of the start of August.

According to Football League World, Wolves have plans to make an approach for Neil.

© Imago / News Images

Wolves interested in Ipswich loanee

Having fallen out of favour at Sunderland, the 24-year-old was allowed to join Ipswich Town on loan during the winter window.

Neil has since made seven starts and six substitute appearances for the Tractor Boys, who sit in second place in the Championship table.

Should Ipswich win promotion to the Premier League, it would represent Neil's second in a row after he featured 47 times for Sunderland during their successful 2024-25 campaign.

Despite his obvious leadership qualities in the middle of the pitch, Neil will become a free agent at the end of June.

Since coming through the Sunderland academy ranks, he has made 201 appearances for the Black Cats.

© Imago

The perfect signing for Wolves?

Having spent in excess of £100m on players without any experience of English football last summer, it is clear that Wolves will take a different approach this time around.

Southampton forward Adam Armstrong was signed during the winter transfer window with a planned bounce-back Championship campaign in mind.

Neil is another player who fits that profile, and central midfielders will be high on Wolves' agenda when the likes of Andre and Joao Gomes are expected to be sold.

From Neil's perspective, he is unlikely to make any decision until after Ipswich's season has concluded.

The former England Under-20 international will also not be short of offers for his services.