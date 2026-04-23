Preview: Parma vs Pisa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 23 Apr 2026 14:46 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 14:51

Knowing relegation could be confirmed if they lose this weekend, Pisa will visit Parma at Stadio Tardini on Saturday afternoon.

While the Nerazzurri may soon surrender their Serie A status, the hosts have recently pulled clear of danger and are close to sealing top-flight survival.

Match preview

Nearing a quick return to Italy's second tier, Pisa threw away a precious lead in last week's must-win clash with fellow strugglers Genoa, eventually suffering another home defeat.

Though Simone Canestrelli had put them in front, conceding either side of half time proved very costly for the Tuscan club, who now lie 10 points adrift of safety with five rounds remaining.

As a result, they could slip back down to Serie B as early as this weekend, should they lose again while Cremonese and Lecce both pick up points.

Surely doomed to the drop, Pisa have lost their last four Serie A matches while scoring just one goal, and no team across Europe's top five leagues has won fewer games this term.

On Saturday, the Nerazzurri will again seek their third league win of a dismal 2025-26 campaign, amid rumours of an imminent dismissal for head coach Oscar Hiljemark.

They have made no discernible improvement since the Swede was appointed in February, so time seems to be running out for both Pisa and their manager.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Having dangled above the drop zone for much of the season, Parma have serenely sailed away from Serie A's bottom three in recent weeks, losing just two of their last 10 league matches.

Virtually assuring a spot in next term's lineup, they took another stride closer to safety last time out, as Nesta Elphege's first goal for the Emilian club saw off Udinese.

Parma have 39 points on the board after 33 matchdays, which represents their best tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 2020.

Survival can now be confirmed at Pisa's expense, by repeating the result from December's reverse fixture: on that occasion, Carlos Cuesta's side were 1-0 winners in Tuscany.

However, a modest tally of 24 league goals indicates that the Gialloblu cannot rely on their attack, while just three of their wins have occurred on home turf.

Parma Serie A form:

D L L D D W

Pisa Serie A form:

L W L L L W

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi

Pisa should have Mehdi Leris available, after the French winger was ruled out by an ankle sprain last week, but Marius Marin and Daniel Denoon will be missing again.

While six-goal top scorer Stefano Moreo has recently been supported by Matteo Tramoni up front, both Henrik Meister and Rafiu Durosinmi are vying for a recall.

A familiar back three is set to feature Canestrelli, who has made more Serie A starts (31) and played more minutes (2751) than any of his teammates this season.

Although Parma's star striker Mateo Pellegrino was forced off midway through the win over Udinese, Cuesta expects his top scorer to be fit and ready this weekend - so Elphege may remain on the bench.

Gabriel Strefezza should link up with Pellegrino in the final third, having posted a goal involvement in both of his last two appearances.

Only long-term absentee Matija Frigan and USA international Benjamin Cremaschi are definitely sidelined by injury.

Parma possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Circati, Troilo, Ndiaye; Delprato, Bernabe, Nicolussi Caviglia, Keita, Valeri; Strefezza, Pellegrino

Pisa possible starting lineup:

Semper; Calabresi, Caracciolo, Canestrelli; Toure, Hojolt, Aebischer, Akinsanmiro, Angori; Tramoni, Moreo

We say: Parma 1-1 Pisa

A low-scoring game should be expected at the Tardini, as neither side packs much of a punch in attack.

With Parma starting to relax after all but avoiding the drop, they may let their guard down and allow Pisa to steal a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.