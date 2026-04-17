Preview: Ipswich Town vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 17 Apr 2026 17:41

Both looking to bounce back from recent defeats, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough lock horns in a clash crucial to the Championship automatic promotion race on Sunday.

The Tractors Boys were recently defeated at Fratton Park by Portsmouth, who also claimed maximum points from Boro at the Riverside Stadium.

Match preview

Fighting for an immediate return to the Premier League, Ipswich Town saw their nine-game unbeaten run (W6 D3) come to a grinding halt at Fratton Park on Tuesday, when Portsmouth boosted their hopes of Championship survival.

Two quickfire goals from Conor Shaughnessy and Colby Bishop were enough to inflict defeat on the Tractor Boys on the South Coast, where the visitors endured their first league loss since late February.

On a mission to avoid consecutive second-tier defeats for the first time since October, Kieran McKenna's side are occupying second spot in the Championship table, with a two-point and game advantage over third-placed Millwall.

Losing just one of their 21 Portman Road fixtures in the division to date, Ipswich's 46 home points accrued trails only league leaders Coventry City (49), highlighting their East Anglian dominance in 2025-26.

Without a standout central striker, the Tractor Boys have relied on the goalscoring instincts of winger Jack Clarke this term, with the former Sunderland hero bagging 14 efforts across 41 appearances.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Just a few days before Portsmouth picked up three points at the expense of Ipswich, the South Coast club did exactly the same at a stunned Riverside Stadium, where Middlesbrough's late-season collapse continued.

Following a four-goal success at Queens Park Rangers on March 8, Boro were in control of their automatic-promotion destiny, however, a recent six-match winless run has put them firmly in the backseat of the top-two race.

Collecting an uninspiring three points from their past six second-tier fixtures, Kim Hellberg's troops have slumped to fifth place in the Championship standings ahead of Sunday's seismic clash, three points behind the Tractor Boys in second position.

Only battle-hardened Millwall (37) have earned more than Middlesbrough's 36 points from league away matches so far, with Boro unbeaten across their last four games (W2 D2) away from the Riverside.

Another cause for cautious optimism ahead of Sunday, the Teesside club are unbeaten in their past four trips (W2 D2) to Portman Road, where they last tasted defeat in the Championship in December 2014.

Ipswich Town Championship form:

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Middlesbrough Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Reducing the strength of Ipswich's goalkeeping ranks, David Button is currently sidelined due to a hamstring problem.

Another of the West Bromwich Albion alumni at Portman Road, Conor Townsend is recovering from a serious knee injury.

Playing in the Championship for the first time since 2006 this season, Ipswich's Ashley Young is unavailable because of a thigh strain.

The standout absentee for Middlesbrough at present is undoubtedly midfielder Hayden Hackney (muscle), who is a doubt for Sunday.

A January arrival from Premier League giants Chelsea, Leo Castledine is also struggling with a muscular issue.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Johnson, O'Shea, Greaves, Kipre; Matusiwa, Neil, Mehmeti, Philogene, Clarke; Hirst

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Brittain, Fry, Malanda, Ayling; Browne, Morris, McGree, Hansen; Strelec, Conway

We say: Ipswich Town 1-0 Middlesbrough

Unbeaten on home soil since October, Ipswich will be extremely confident of collecting a massive three points in the Championship promotion race.

Hackney-less Middlesbrough are a wounded animal at the moment and could suffer another damaging defeat at Portman Road on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.