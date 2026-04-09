Brentford lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Apr 2026 16:05 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 17:13

Brentford could be without up to seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Everton at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Rico Henry (thigh) is set to target a return from injury at the end of this month, while Antoni Milambo, Fabio Carvalho and Josh Dasilva all remain sidelined with long-term knee problems.

Aaron Hickey (thigh), Vitaly Janelt (ankle) and Mikkel Damsgaard (knee) were all absent for the Bees’ 0-0 draw at Leeds United prior to the international break, but they could be in a position to return to the matchday squad this weekend, pending a late fitness test.

Head coach Keith Andrews deployed a 5-3-2 formation last time out, but he may revert to a 4-2-3-1 system against Everton, with Michael Kayode, Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins and Keane Lewis-Potter all lining up in a four-man defence in front of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Jordan Henderson, Yehor Yarmolyuk and Mathias Jensen could all retain their places in midfield, with the latter operating in a more advanced role in behind leading marksman Igor Thiago.

Newly-capped Brazil striker Thiago scored a hat-trick in Brentford's 4-2 away win against Everton earlier this year and he will be looking to score his 20th Premier League goal of the season this weekend.

Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara could both provide support in attack for Thiago from wide positions, with fellow winger Reiss Nelson set to offer cover as s substitute once again.

Brentford possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

> Click here to see how Everton could line up for this contest