Premier League Gameweek 32
Burnley
Apr 11, 2026 3.00pm
Turf Moor
Brighton

Team News: Burnley vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Burnley vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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European hopefuls Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Turf Moor to face relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls secured a 2-0 win over the Clarets in the reverse fixture at the Amex Stadium three months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BURNLEY vs. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

 

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Laurent (suspended), Josh Cullen (knee), Hannibal Mejbri (thigh), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles), Mike Tresor (ankle)

Doubtful: Axel Tuanzebe (Achilles)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Worrall, Humphreys, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse, Hartman; Anthony, Foster; Flemming

EVERTON

Out: Lewis Dunk (suspended), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gross; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

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