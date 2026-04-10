Team News: Burnley vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

European hopefuls Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Turf Moor to face relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The Seagulls secured a 2-0 win over the Clarets in the reverse fixture at the Amex Stadium three months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
BURNLEY vs. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
BURNLEY
Out: Josh Laurent (suspended), Josh Cullen (knee), Hannibal Mejbri (thigh), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles), Mike Tresor (ankle)
Doubtful: Axel Tuanzebe (Achilles)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Worrall, Humphreys, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse, Hartman; Anthony, Foster; Flemming
EVERTON
Out: Lewis Dunk (suspended), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gross; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck