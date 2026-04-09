Burnley lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Apr 2026 19:35 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 21:31

Burnley are set to be without seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor.

Zeki Amdouni (knee) is back in ‘modified training’, but he is still weeks away from making a comeback, while Josh Cullen (knee), Hannibal Mejbri (thigh), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Mike Tresor (ankle) all remain sidelined through injury.

Head coach Scott Parker is hopeful that defender Axel Tuanzebe - who has recently recovered from an Achilles injury - will be fit to feature in some capacity after he played 120 minutes on international duty with DR Congo.

A start for Tuanzebe this weekend is seemingly unlikely, though, while Josh Laurent is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, so Joe Worrall could be recalled to play alongside Maxime Esteve and Bashir Humphreys at centre-back.

Kyle Walker and Quilindschy Hartman are the most likely duo to begin as wing-backs, while Florentino Luis and/or Lesley Ugochukwu could return to the first XI to link up with James Ward-Prowse in centre-midfield.

Zian Flemming has scored a team-high eight Premier League goals for Burnley this season, including his latest strike in a 3-1 defeat at Fulham before the international break. The Dutchman is likely to be joined in attack by Jaidon Anthony, while Lyle Foster could also start if Parker wishes to begin with three forwards.

Burnley possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Worrall, Humphreys, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse, Hartman; Anthony, Foster; Flemming

> Click here to see how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up for this contest