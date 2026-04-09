Brighton lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Apr 2026 19:35 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 21:31

Brighton & Hove Albion will be without three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster both remain long-term absentees with knee injuries, while captain Lewis Dunk is suspended for the next two games due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Olivier Boscagli is set to deputise at centre-back alongside Jan Paul van Hecke, while Mats Wieffer and Ferdi Kadioglu are both likely to retain their starting spots at full-back.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler will weigh up whether to stick with 40-year-old James Milner, Jack Hinshelwood and Pascal Gross in centre-midfield, or recall one of Yasin Ayari and Carlos Baleba.

Georgina Rutter could be deployed in the number 10 role behind central striker Danny Welbeck, who scored his 11th and 12th Premier League goals of the season in the 2-1 win over Liverpool three weeks ago.

Kaoru Mitoma, who scored the only goal in Japan’s 1-0 friendly win over England during the international break, will hope to return to the first XI on the left flank, leaving Yankuba Minteh and Diego Gomez to battle for a place on the opposite wing.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gross; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

> Click here to see how Burnley could line up for this contest