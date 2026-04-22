Real Madrid 2-1 Alaves: Vinicius Junior the subject of boos from Bernabeu crowd amid Los Blancos difficulties

By Matt Law | 22 Apr 2026 09:04 , Last updated: 22 Apr 2026 09:06

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has addressed the boos that were directed towards Vinicius Junior both before and during Tuesday night's La Liga clash with Alaves.

A difficult period of the season has seen Los Blancos lose serious ground in the La Liga title race, while they were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Bayern Munich last week.

Sections of the Bernabeu crowd booed Vinicius when his name was read out before kickoff against Alaves, while the crowd also made their feelings clear when the Brazilian lost possession early in the match.

There is currently speculation surrounding Vinicius' future at Real Madrid, and it remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old signs a new deal.

Vinicius has not been at his best this season but has still come up with 18 goals and 14 assists in all competitions this term, including a goal in the 2-1 win over Alaves.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Vinicius was booed during Real Madrid's clash with Alaves

"This is not the first time it has happened; it has been demonstrated over many years. In recent months, Vini has been able to recover and has always made a great effort in moments when we faced very difficult situations. He has been able to carry the team on his shoulders," Arbeloa told reporters.

"We cannot deny his constant attitude of wanting more, trying again, and not hiding. He has tremendous courage. He is a great madridista; he deeply feels the badge and the jersey.

"I am very happy when the crowd rewards him with applause. That is what I always expect from this relationship.

“I don’t feel that it’s something widespread, nor that it happens every day, nor that it’s just about Vinicius.

© Imago / Prime Sport Images

Vinicius' contract at Real Madrid remains a major talking point

"This is something we’ll live with forever, with the demands of this stadium and its fans. What they want is to always bring out the best in their players.

"When I was a player, I understood it the same way when I was whistled at—as a sign of demand, knowing what one can give and what one must give as a Real Madrid player.

"I am pleased with what Vinicius did today: turning those initial whistles into applause. He has done it many times, as have other players during today’s game. For me, that’s what matters.

“I see that I want Vinicius to stay here for many years, which is what matters to me. I can speak for myself, as I am sure of what I think and feel. I firmly believe that Vini Jr. has the love of the madridista fans.”

When asked whether Vinicius would be signing a new deal, Arbeloa said: “That’s not a question for me. I am sure, hopeful, and wish that Vinicius Jr. wants to stay at Real Madrid for many years.”

Vinicius' existing deal with the Spanish giants is due to expire in June 2027; Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be among the clubs keeping a close eye on his situation.