Real Betis vs. Real Madrid: Predicted Los Blancos XI for La Liga affair including forced defensive change

By Matt Law | 22 Apr 2026 13:42

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is set to be without the services of key central defender Eder Militao for Friday's La Liga contest with Real Betis.

Militao was forced off during the team's 2-1 success over Alaves on Tuesday night - it is understood that a serious injury has been avoided, but a hamstring problem will keep the Brazilian out of the clash with Real Betis in Seville.

As a result, Antonio Rudiger should feature alongside Dean Huijsen in the middle of the defence.

Rodrygo remains a long-term absentee due to a serious knee injury, while the match will also come too soon for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (thigh).

Raul Asencio could return to the squad following illness, although no risks will be taken with the Spaniard, with a decision expected to be made at the final moment.

Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler and Aurelien Tchouameni started as a four-man midfield against Alaves, and that is again expected to be the case here.

Meanwhile, changes to the attack are unlikely, with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, who were both on the scoresheet against Alaves, set to feature from the first whistle.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Guler; Vinicius, Mbappe