Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Real Betis: Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo updates

Real Madrid will be aiming to keep their narrow hopes of winning this season's La Liga title alive when they head to Real Betis on Friday night.
Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 success over Alaves, but they are second in the La Liga table, nine points behind the leaders Barcelona.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Real Betis, who occupy fifth spot in Spain's top flight.
Rodrygo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury last month, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines for approximately the next year.
Thibaut Courtois
Status: Out
Type of injury: Adductor
Possible return date: Unknown
Courtois suffered a thigh injury during the Champions League clash with Manchester City last month, and the experienced goalkeeper will again miss out here, but he is now in the latter stages of his recovery process.
Raul Asencio
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Illness
Possible return date: April 24 (vs. Real Betis)
Asencio has recently been sidelined due to an illness which required a stay in hospital, but the centre-back has a chance of returning to the squad against Real Betis.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao suffered a hamstring injury against Alaves last time out, and the centre-back will be absent on Friday, but the initial signs are that it is not a long-term issue.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.