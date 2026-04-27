Chelsea transfer news: Liam Delap 'takes stance' over Blues future, Emanuel Emegha arrival, Nicolas Jackson return

By Darren Plant | 27 Apr 2026 12:39

Liam Delap has reportedly decided that he wants to remain at Chelsea for 2026-27.

Since arriving from Ipswich Town in a £30m deal last summer, the forward has proven to be a major disappointment.

He has only netted two goals in the Premier League and Champions League this campaign, the last coming against Fulham on January 7.

Although Liam Rosenior preferred Delap to Marc Guiu during his 23-game reign, the Englishman's lack of goals ultimately contributed to the results that cost the former head coach his job.

Nevertheless, as per The Telegraph, the 23-year-old currently has no intention of departing Stamford Bridge.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Delap takes stance over Chelsea future?

The report alleges that Delap would prefer to fight for his place at the West Londoners, rather than be open-minded to a move elsewhere.

That is despite the prospect of Emanuel Emegha and Nicolas Jackson both being integrated into Chelsea's plans for next season.

Emegha is due to arrive from fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg, while Jackson's loan at Bayern Munich will not be turned into a permanent deal.

While it is currently likely that the Senegal international will move elsewhere, much may depend on who is Chelsea's new head coach for 2026-27.

At this point in time, Guiu appears to have little chance of remaining at Chelsea next season, increasing Delap's chances of a second campaign.

© Imago

Should Delap accept Chelsea fate?

With a contract in place until 2031, Delap does not have to be in any rush to look for a transfer elsewhere.

However, it is already clear that the former Manchester City youngster will never become first choice in the Chelsea forward pecking order.

Not only does Delap have just three goals and five assists from 43 outings in a Blues shirt, he has reached the age of 23 with only 25 goals scored in the Premier League and Championship combined.

Twelve of those were netted for Ipswich in their relegation season in 2024-25, but Delap has shown nothing at Chelsea to suggest that he has a long-term future at the club.

Given the likelihood that he will be no better than third choice next season, he should be giving consideration to a loan switch to another Premier League team at the very least.