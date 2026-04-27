Chelsea news: Pedro Neto makes Benfica comparison amid Blues' poor form

By Darren Plant | 27 Apr 2026 10:45

Pedro Neto has compared representing Chelsea to the scrutiny that every player receives at Benfica.

The Portugal international is nearing the end of his second season at Stamford Bridge having made a £54m transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2024.

In what was his 100th appearance for the club on Sunday, Neto supplied the assist for Enzo Fernandez's winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Neto has now contributed 19 goals and 17 assists for the Blues in all competitions, albeit just 16 of those coming in the Premier League.

Amid the club's form and his own indiscipline and petulance this campaign, the 26-year-old has faced justified criticism.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Neto makes Chelsea, Benfica comparison

Speaking in an interview with DAZN, Neto was quizzed on the pressures that come with representing Chelsea, and which Portuguese club that he would compare them to.

In response, the attacker felt that Benfica ticked that box, saying: "It’s a difficult question. Chelsea is a club of great magnitude and it’s hard to compare it to one in Portugal.

"In my opinion, Chelsea is a team that, in bad moments, is talked about a lot. So I would say that, in Portugal, maybe Benfica has that dimension.”

"When things are not going well, it’s probably the most talked-about club too. So if I had to compare it, it would be Benfica."

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Will Neto be a long-term member of Chelsea squad?

As highlighted above, Neto has 36 goal involvements for Chelsea, but less than half have come in the Premier League.

For a player who cost £54m, a return of nine goals and 10 assists from 67 appearances in England's top flight is below what would have been expected when he arrived from Wolves.

Although there have been moments of genius and his explosive pace is a major plus, his goal return and decision-making must improve to remain as a first-team pick.

With five years remaining on his contract, however, Neto is unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge in the near future.