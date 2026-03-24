Preview: Poland vs Albania - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Mar 2026 17:30 , Last updated: 24 Mar 2026 19:19

Poland and Albania battle it out at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw for a place in the playoff final of 2026 World Cup qualifying on Thursday night.

The victors of this one-off tie will come up against either Ukraine or Sweden away from home next Tuesday for a place at this summer’s tournament.

Match preview

Poland are looking to qualify for the World Cup for the 10th time in their history and for the third successive tournament after competing in the 2018 and 2022 editions in Russia and Qatar respectively, reaching the last 16 in the latter tournament.

The Eagles were unfortunate not to qualify automatically for the 2026 tournament, after they won five times and drew 1-1 both home and away against the Netherlands, who went on to win Group G by three points.

Jan Urban is yet to lose as Poland head coach since his appointment in July last year, winning four and drawing two of his six games in charge, including a 3-2 away victory over European minnows Malta in their final qualifier in mid-November.

Ranked 34th in the world by FIFA, Poland head into Thursday’s contest having won five ad drawn one of their last six home matches in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

The Eagles also boast an impressive record against Albania, as they have won 10, drawn three and lost just two of their previous 15 meetings, winning each of their last five in World Cup qualifying by an aggregate score of 9-2.

© Imago

Albania have qualified for two of the last three European Championships, but they have never competed at the World Cup as an independent nation, finishing no higher than third in UEFA qualifying before securing second spot behind England in Group K this time around.

The Red and Blacks suffered a 2-0 home defeat to the Three Lions in their final group fixture in November last year, but three consecutive 1-0 victories against Latvia, Serbia and Andorra prior to that result ultimately helped them to seal a playoff place.

Ranked 63rd in the world by FIFA, Albania have only suffered defeat in one of their last five international games on foreign soil and will attempt to win a fourth away game in a row without conceding a goal when they make the trip to Poland on Thursday.

Sylvinho’s men ended an 11-game winless run against Poland (D2 L9) when they claimed a 2-0 victory in Euro 2024 qualifying almost three years ago. Albania have never won back-to-back matches against the Eagles, with their only other triumph coming in November 1953 (2-0 friendly home win).

Poland 2026 World Cup Qualifying form:

L

D

W

W

D

W

Poland form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

D

W

Albania 2026 World Cup Qualifying form:

D

D

W

W

W

L

Albania form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago

Poland will have to cope without Atalanta BC wideman Nicola Zalewski, who is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

A surprise inclusion in Urban’s squad is 17-year-old Porto starlet Oskar Pietushevski, who is available to earn his first senior cap but is not expected to start on Thursday.

Robert Lewandowski – 20 years older than Pietushevski – is expected to start up front. The Barcelona striker has scored a record 88 goals for his country and could be supported in the final third by Jakub Kaminski and Sebastian Szymanski.

As for Albania, Myrto Uzuni, Nazmi Gripshi and Ylber Ramadani should all be available despite joining up with the senior camp on Monday, the latter of whom recently became a father for the third time.

Injured-plagued Armando Broja has been selected in Sylvinho’s squad, but the Burnley striker faces competition for a start up front from Myrto Uzuni, who could also operate out wide.

Kristjan Asllani and Qazim Laci are both strong contenders to start in midfield, potentially alongside Ramadani, while 96-cap Elseid Hysaj could play on the right side of a back four alongside Berat Djimsiti, Ardian Ismajli and Mario Mitaj.

Poland possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Kedziora, Ziolkowski, Kiwior; Cash, Slisz, Zielinski, Skoras; Szymanski, Kaminski; Lewandowski

Albania possible starting lineup:

Strakosha; Hysaj, Ismajli, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Laci, Ramadani; Asani, Broja, Uzuni

We say: Poland 2-1 Albania A.E.T

No more than two goals have been scored in 12 of Albania’s last 15 competitive international games and Sylvinho’s side could be involved in another closely-contested battle with Poland on Thursday.

This is a match that may require extra time, but we are backing the Lewandowski-inspired hosts to find a way to secure their place in the playoff final.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.