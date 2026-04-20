Man City 2-1 Arsenal: Premier League explain controversial Gabriel Magalhaes decision as Erling Haaland reacts to ‘headbutt’

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Apr 2026 08:20 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 08:22

The Premier League have released a statement explaining why Gabriel Magalhaes avoided a red card during Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to title rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men edged past Mikel Arteta’s side in an enthralling top-of-the-table showdown at the Etihad Stadium, with Erling Haaland scoring what proved to be the match-winner in the 65th minute.

Haaland tussled with Gabriel all afternoon and beat the Brazilian at the back post when he powered home City’s second goal – his fourth successive Premier League strike against the Gunners.

Towards the end of the match, Gabriel and Haaland were involved in a heated exchange that began with the City striker pushing the Arsenal defender after being fouled in the centre of the pitch.

Both players then butted heads, but Gabriel clearly threw his head forward towards Haaland, which sparked a mass melee between both sets of players.

Gabriel’s ‘red mist’ moment triggered debate among supporters and pundits over whether the Arsenal star should have received a straight red card for violent conduct.

However, on-field referee Anthony Taylor controversially decided to hand both Gabriel and Haaland a yellow card for their actions, a decision that stood following a VAR review.

"He's very lucky"



Should Gabriel have seen red? ? pic.twitter.com/pDjN7OfvFB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2026

After the full-time whistle blew, the Premier League Match Centre noted that Gabriel’s behavior did not reach the level of severity required for a violent conduct charge.

A post on X read: “The referee’s call of no red card was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the action from Gabriel deemed not to be excessively aggressive or violent.”

Man City 2-1 Arsenal: Gabriel fortunate to avoid red card

Many will argue that Gabriel is very fortunate to have not been given his marching orders for an offense that has previously been punished with a straight red.

In March last year, Matheus Cunha was dismissed for a similar - arguably less forceful - headbutt during an FA Cup game with former club Wolves against Bournemouth, before being charged by the Football Association with a four-game ban after it was alleged he "acted in an improper manner".

If Taylor had given a straight red to Gabriel, it could have been a potential game-changer if the contest had a different outcome.

In the end, Arsenal could not find an equaliser against Man City with 11 men on the pitch and they came away from the Etihad disappointed after suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time this season.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Speaking after the match, Haaland felt that Gabriel would have been sent off if he hit the deck following Gabriel’s forward head movement.

"I think if I fell on the floor, which I will not do unless someone really attacks me, I think maybe it would be a red card, I'm not sure... But it is what it is,” Haaland told Sky Sports.

“I will not fall on the floor as easy as this. Yellow card, for me I don't know why. He comes up to my face. It is what it is.”

Arsenal receive three-game boost after controversial Gabriel decision

The decision for Gabriel not to be sent off means he has avoided at least a three-game ban for violent conduct and will therefore be available for the next three of Arsenal’s remaining five league fixtures.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to dust themselves down before taking on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in their next match on Saturday, before facing Fulham, West Ham United, Burnley and Crystal Palace in May.

The Gunners, who are also still in the Champions League, could find themselves sitting in second place in the Premier League table on goal difference on Wednesday if Man City beat Burnley at Turf Moor.