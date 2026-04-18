West Ham lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as pleasing Jarrod Bowen stat emerges

By Ben Knapton | 18 Apr 2026 11:50 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 12:04

West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen will be bidding to score against Crystal Palace for the third game running in Monday's Premier League London derby at Selhurst Park.

The England international failed to find the back of the net in any of his first eight games against the Eagles, but he was on target in last season's 2-0 away victory and this term's 2-1 loss at the London Stadium.

Bowen also laid on two assists in the Irons' 4-0 battering of Wolverhampton Wanderers two Fridays ago, and the winger is expected to sport the captain's armband in an unchanged Hammers XI.

Taty Castellanos belatedly announced his arrival in England with a brace in the thrashing of Wolves, and the January signing should link arms with fellow winter arrival Pablo in the final third once more.

Bowen and Crysencio Summerville will provide the width either side of Tomas Soucek and Mateus Fernandes, as will Kyle Walker-Peters and El Hadji Malick Diouf in a settled backline.

Dinos Mavropanos was a surprise two-goal hero last time out, and the former Arsenal man is primed to join Axel Disasi in the Irons' central pairing.

Lukasz Fabianski has seemingly returned from a back injury, but Mads Hermansen is sure to continue in between the sticks, with Alphonse Areola warming the bench.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos

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