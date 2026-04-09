Preview: Kayserispor vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 09 Apr 2026 20:47

Kayserispor welcome Fenerbahce to the Kadir Has Stadium on Saturday evening for a crucial Turkish Super Lig encounter, with both sides battling for vastly different objectives as the season approaches its decisive stage.

With just six matches remaining, the hosts are focused on securing their top-flight survival as they currently sit in the bottom three, while the visitors remain locked in a fierce title race, four points behind league leaders Galatasaray.

Match preview

Kayserispor head into this clash under significant pressure as they occupy 16th place in the standings with 23 points from 28 matches, leaving them deeply involved in the relegation battle heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

Their survival hopes will depend heavily on picking up points quickly, particularly at home, where they have already suffered three defeats in their last six league outings – in fact, no team in the division has collected fewer points on home soil than Kayserispor’s 12 so far this season.

The Anatolian side have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign, winning just four of their 28 league matches, while they also carry one of the poorest defensive records in the division, conceding more goals than any other team with 50 allowed.

Manager Erling Moe, appointed in late February, has found it difficult to deliver an immediate turnaround, recording just one win in his first five matches in charge while suffering three defeats, including a 2-0 loss away to Kasimpasa last time out in what was a crucial relegation clash.

Despite their struggles, Kayserispor will hope the urgency of their situation can inspire a determined performance in front of their supporters, although the quality of their opponent leaves little room for optimism.

The hosts have not beaten Fenerbahce since 2022, losing eight matches and drawing one since then, while their last home victory in this fixture came in 2019, with Kayserispor losing the last five times they have hosted the Istanbul giants.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Fenerbahce, by contrast, arrive in Kayseri with their sights firmly set on the title as the Istanbul club currently sit second in the table on 63 points, four behind leaders Galatasaray, meaning every remaining match has become a must-win if they are to keep their championship hopes alive.

The Yellow Canaries initially reduced the gap to one point after Galatasaray’s defeat to Trabzonspor by securing a victory of their own, though they had played one game more at the time before the leaders restored the four-point margin with a midweek win.

Since the shocking defeat to bottom side Fatih Karagumruk that ended their invincibility this season, manager Domenico Tedesco has guided his side to consecutive victories against Gaziantep (4-1) and Besiktas (1-0).

Their dominance in this fixture and their attacking strength should give them confidence ahead of this encounter, particularly after recording a 4-2 victory over Kayserispor earlier in the season, and also possessing the second-best attack in the league with 62 goals scored, trailing only Galatasaray’s tally of 66.

However, the visitors have shown some vulnerability away from home in recent weeks, drawing 2-2 with Antalyaspor after coming from behind and suffering a 2-0 defeat to Karagumruk in their last away trip.

Kayserispor Turkish Super Lig form:

W

D

L

L

W

L

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

D

D

W

L

W

W

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

D

W

W

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / xSeskimphotox FBahce-Alanya-170925 (29)

Kayserispor are expected to be without Abdulsamet Burak due to suspension for his involvement in illegal betting activities that violated the Turkish Football Federation disciplinary code.

On the injury front, the hosts will likely remain without Yigit Celtik, Kayra Cihan and Majid Hosseini, limiting the options available to the coaching staff for such an important fixture.

Fenerbahce also have injury concerns ahead of the trip to Kayseri, with Edson Alvarez expected to remain sidelined, while Marco Asensio picked up an injury during the first half of the win over Besiktas and remains a doubt.

Former Manchester United midfielder Fred is expected to feature in midfield, while Kerem Akturkoglu could push for a starting role after scoring a dramatic stoppage-time penalty to secure victory in the last match and also finding the net during the recent international break.

It remains to be seen whether Sidiki Cherif or Talisca gets the nod to spearhead the attack.

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Bayazit; Brenet, Denswil, Guler, Civelek; Bennasser, Benes; Cardoso, Chalov, Makarov; Onugkha

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Mercan, Demir, Oosterwolde, Brown; Kante, Guendozi; Nene, Fred, Musaba; Talisca

We say: Kayserispor 1-2 Fenerbahce

With survival hanging in the balance, even a draw against one of the league’s strongest teams could prove invaluable as the battle to avoid relegation intensifies for Kayserispor.

Despite their recent wobble on the road, Fenerbahce will still travel as clear favourites given their superior squad depth and attacking quality, and we think they will just edge this clash in the end.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.