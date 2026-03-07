Preview: Kayserispor vs Trabzonspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 07 Mar 2026 16:54 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 16:55

The RHG Enertürk Enerji Stadium will be the venue where two teams with contrasting fortunes will clash on Sunday in a gameweek 25 Turkish Super Lig fixture.

Trabzonspor will continue their push for Champions League football next season, while Kayserispor will aim to secure more points on the board as they seek to avoid relegation.

Match preview

Sitting neck-deep in the relegation zone, Kayserispor have their work cut out with 10 matches left in the current season.

Ideally, the Anatolian Star have 30 points to fight for in their bid to beat the drop, but their form since the start of the season leaves much to be desired, with only three wins after 24 league encounters.

A solitary victory in their last 10 league fixtures (D5, L4) has not helped the bid to save their top-flight status, leaving them 17th in the table, two points away from safety.

Much of their trouble this term stems from their leaky defence, and that is made obvious with a tally of 43 goals shipped across 24 fixtures, a record which is the second-worst behind Fatih Karagumruk in the Turkish top division.

Conversely, they have been the worst attacking side in the league, managing to score a paltry 18 goals, a tally which is the lowest in the league.

Going into this encounter, fans of the home side will not be confident in their team’s ability to earn a victory on their turf, as they have only managed two wins from 11 matches at home, with other results being three draws and six losses.

Elsewhere, Trabzonspor are having the time of their lives in the 2025–26 Super Lig campaign, sitting third in the table and only six points adrift of leaders Galatasaray and three behind second-placed Fenerbahce.

After 24 Super Lig matches, the away side have recorded 15 victories, making them level with Fenerbahce on the same number of triumphs, with only the league leaders, Galatasaray, registering more wins (18) so far.

Having won in the last two league outings against Gaziantep FK (2-1) and Karagumruk (3-1), Fatih Tekke’s team are in line to win three consecutive games for the first time since the first week of December.

With the confidence radiating in the squad of the away side, and having been unbeaten in the last six matches, with three league triumphs in that time, the Black Sea Storm will be full of belief ahead of this encounter.

Kayserispor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

L

L

D

W

D

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

W

D

W

L

W

W

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

W

W

Team News

The hosts will still be without Abdulsamet Burak, who remains suspended as a result of a betting violation.

Yigit Celtik is another long-term absentee who will miss out on this encounter, as he is currently recovering from a niggling knee injury.

Frenchman Lionel Carole and Iranian Majid Hosseini are both doubtful for this fixture, but their chances of featuring in this contest are slim.

For the away side, Tim Jabol-Folcarelli is still out in the cold due to a knee problem, which made him miss his team’s last two fixtures.

Edin Visca will also not be in consideration for a place in the travelling squad, as he is yet to recover from a foot injury which has kept him out of action since November.

Nevertheless, they still have the luxury of fielding red-hot Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu to lead the line on Sunday.

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Bayazit; Brenet, Guler, Denswil, Civelek; Ait Bennasser, Benes; Makarov, Chalov, Mane; Cardoso

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Batagov, Nwaiwu, Savic; Eskihellac, Bouchouari; Inao Oulai, Tufan; Onuachu, Felipe Augusto, Muci

We say: Kayserispor 0-2 Trabzonspor



This fixture comes as easily as it gets for Trabzonspor, who are playing out of their skin at the moment. Up against a relegation-threatened side that have won only two matches at home this season, the visiting side are the favourites, and we are backing them to claim a 2-0 win.

