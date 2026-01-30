Preview: Galatasaray vs Kayserispor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 30 Jan 2026 18:25

Galatasaray will look to at least temporarily extend their lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig when they welcome relegation-threatened Kayserispor to Rams Park on Sunday evening.

Cimbom currently hold a three-point advantage over second-placed Fenerbahce, who are not in action until Monday against Kocaelispor, giving the hosts a chance to increase the points gap in the title race.

Match preview

Galatasaray returned to winning ways in the league last weekend with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Fatih Karagumruk, capitalising on Fenerbahce’s draw with Goztepe to stretch their lead at the summit from one point to three.

That result offered some relief, but Okan Buruk’s side once again showed their inconsistency in midweek, falling to a 2-0 defeat away at Manchester City in the Champions League, and it was the fourth time since the turn of the year that they have failed to win having played seven matches, highlighting a slight dip in momentum.

With a Champions League play-off tie against Juventus looming in February, Buruk is likely to prioritise domestic stability for now, especially with a favourable run of league fixtures, and a home meeting with a struggling Kayserispor side presents an ideal opportunity to build confidence and rhythm.

Galatasaray boast a strong recent record in this fixture, going unbeaten in their last six meetings with the visitors (5W, 1D), while they have won the last four in succession and have not conceded in the last two, including a dominant 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Although signs of fatigue have crept in, Cimbom know that sustaining their title push will require a run similar to their blistering start to the campaign, when they won their opening seven league matches.

Kayserispor, however, are desperate for points of their own, but anything other than defeat would represent a significant result for the visitors, who have endured a difficult season and a bleak start to the new year.

The Anatolian Stars have lost both of their league matches in 2026 without scoring, going down 1-0 to Besiktas before suffering a heavy 3-0 home defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir, and those results have extended their winless league run to five matches (3D, 2L).

Currently sitting in the relegation zone and just one point from safety, Kayserispor are still waiting for new manager Radomir Dalovic to spark a revival – appointed in October after title success with HNK Rijeka, the Montenegrin has so far been unable to reverse their slide.

A major issue has been Kayserispor’s tendency to settle for draws, with nine league stalemates – the second-highest in the division – while defensive frailties remain evident, having conceded a joint-league-high 37 goals.

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Kayserispor Turkish Super Lig form:

Kayserispor form (all competitions):

Team News

Galatasaray will be without Arda Unyay, who is sidelined with a thigh injury, while Baris Yilmaz is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Victor Osimhen marked his return to Super Lig action with a goal last time out and is expected to lead the line once again, and Leroy Sane, the league’s leading creator of big chances this season (10), will provide the creative thrust.

The hosts have also strengthened in January, bringing in winger Noa Lang on loan from Napoli and attacking midfielder Yaser Asprilla from Girona.

Kayserispor travel without Yigit Cetlik, who is recovering from a knee injury, while Majid Hosseini and Gideon Jung also remain unavailable.

In addition, Abdulsamet Burak continues to serve a 12-month suspension for betting violations and remains unavailable.

The visitors have been busy in the winter transfer window, adding defensive reinforcements and creativity with the signings of Jadel Katongo from Manchester City, Semih Guler from Gaziantep and Gorkem Saglam from Hatayspor, while Denis Makarov, Burak Kapacak and Sam Mather have also joined the club.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Gundogan, Lemina; Sane, Akgun, Elmali; Osimhen

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Bayazit; Opoku, Ait Bennasser, Denswil, Civelek; Benes, Soyalp; Mane, Mendes, Cardoso; Onugkha

We say: Galatasaray 3-0 Kayserispor

Galatasaray’s superior quality, home advantage and strong recent record in this fixture make them clear favourites against a Kayserispor side with defensive issues and a lack of cutting edge in attack, which are likely to be exposed.

