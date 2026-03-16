Liverpool lineup vs. Galatasaray: Predicted XI for Champions League last-16 second leg

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Mar 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 19:06

Liverpool are set to be without four players for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Galatasaray at Anfield on Wednesday.

Alexander Isak (leg), Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley (both knee) and Wataru Endo (ankle) are all long-term absentees, with the latter three expected to miss the rest of the season.

Following last week’s 1-0 first-leg loss in Istanbul, head coach Arne Slot decided to rest a few of his key players for Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur, with Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike, Ibrahima Konate and Milos Kerkez all beginning as substitutes.

Salah and Ekitike are both expected to earn recalls in attack, with the former likely to replace 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha on the right flank and the latter set to take the place of Cody Gakpo up front.

Gakpo could be moved back into his favoured left-wing role, but Slot may prefer to stick with Florian Wirtz in that position, with in-form Dominik Szoboszlai - who scored his fourth free kick of the season against Spurs - operating in the number 10 role.

Curtis Jones will be hoping to force his way back into the first XI, but Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are the most likely duo to link arms in centre-midfield.

Konate is set to return at the heart of Liverpool’s defence to partner captain Virgil van Dijk, with Joe Gomez reverting to the bench. Kerkez, meanwhile, will battle with Andrew Robertson for a start at left-back as Jeremie Frimpong continues on the right side of defence.

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike